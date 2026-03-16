EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information



16.03.2026 / 14:14 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 9 March 2026 until and including 13 March 2026, a total number of 59,830 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 2 January 2026 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading systems within the meaning of section 2 (6) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz) by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code) 10/03/2026 300 73.0000 CEUX 10/03/2026 131 73.0000 TQEX 10/03/2026 132 73.0000 XETA 11/03/2026 5,776 72.7485 CEUX 11/03/2026 3,538 72.8291 TQEX 11/03/2026 5,032 72.7741 XETA 12/03/2026 9,663 72.4350 CEUX 12/03/2026 4,663 72.3243 TQEX 12/03/2026 5,345 72.4585 XETA 13/03/2026 12,148 71.7764 CEUX 13/03/2026 4,603 71.8326 TQEX 13/03/2026 8,499 71.7992 XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 5 January 2026 until and including 13 March 2026 therefore amounts to 753,904 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-january-2026.

Berlin, 16 March 2026

Scout24 SE

The Management Board