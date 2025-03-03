Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Scout24 Aktie [Valor: 29613036 / ISIN: DE000A12DM80]
03.03.2025 13:32:34

EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Scout24
76.30 CHF 18.15%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

03.03.2025 / 13:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 24 February 2025 until and including 28 February 2025, a total number of 22,098 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 23 September 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code)
24/02/2025 4,100 94.7850 XETA
25/02/2025 4,100 94.6557 XETA
26/02/2025 5,197 94.9442 XETA
27/02/2025 4,468 92.5226 XETA
28/02/2025 4,233 94.2225 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 26 September 2024 until and including 28 February 2025 therefore amounts to 481,080 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-september-2024.

Berlin, 3 March 2025

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


03.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2094355  03.03.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2094355&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

