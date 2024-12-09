EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’754 -0.2%  SPI 15’654 -0.3%  Dow 44’643 -0.3%  DAX 20’360 -0.1%  Euro 0.9294 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’981 0.1%  Gold 2’657 0.9%  Bitcoin 86’418 -2.9%  Dollar 0.8795 0.0%  Öl 71.9 1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Meyer Burger Technology135706599Roche1203204Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Givaudan-Analyse: So bewertet UBS AG die Givaudan-Aktie
Symrise-Analyse: UBS AG verleiht Symrise-Aktie Buy in jüngster Analyse
Brenntag SE-Analyse: Buy-Bewertung für Brenntag SE-Aktie von UBS AG
Investment-Tipp: So bewertet UBS AG die BASF-Aktie
UBS AG: Covestro-Aktie erhält Neutral
Suche...

Scout24 Aktie [Valor: 29613036 / ISIN: DE000A12DM80]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.12.2024 14:08:15

EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Scout24
76.30 CHF 18.15%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

09.12.2024 / 14:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 2 December 2024 until and including 6 December 2024, a total number of 20,513 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 23 September 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price Market (MIC Code)
2/12/2024 4,014 85.2472 XETA
3/12/2024 4,147 86.5389 XETA
4/12/2024 3,876 88.2459 XETA
5/12/2024 4,229 89.8004 XETA
6/12/2024 4,247 89.5055 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 26 September 2024 until and including 6 December 2024 therefore amounts to 243,513 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-september-2024.

Berlin, 9 December 2024

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


09.12.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2047215  09.12.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2047215&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Scout24

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Scout24

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
06.12.24 Scout24 Outperform Bernstein Research
06.12.24 Scout24 Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.12.24 Scout24 Buy Deutsche Bank AG
05.12.24 Scout24 Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.11.24 Scout24 Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über mögliche Turnaround Kandidaten.

Was ist bei der Bayer Aktie passiert? Wie steht es um die Nestle Aktie und ist jetzt ein guter Zeitpunkt um einzusteigen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

12:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Alle Jahre wieder
11:24 Der Kaffeepreis erreicht ungeahnte Höhen
09:57 SMI-Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
08:59 Marktüberblick: BMW-Aktie gesucht
06.12.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.20% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM
06.12.24 November Metals Options Update
06.12.24 Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
05.12.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Georg Fischer AG
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’238.96 19.25 BNHSCU
Short 12’513.04 13.20 7CSSMU
Short 12’946.63 8.83 CIUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’759.65 09.12.2024 14:10:33
Long 11’254.97 19.41 SSSMPU
Long 11’020.80 13.98 SSSMQU
Long 10’539.44 8.93 SSDMNU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Scout24 62.80 41.12% Scout24

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Shiba Inu Prognose: Das müssen Investoren jetzt wissen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Elon Musk in Rage: Kalifornischer Gouverneur plant Ausschluss von Tesla-Subventionen
Rohstoffe in KW 49: Die Performance von Gold, Öl & Co. der vergangenen Woche
CompuGroup-Aktie hebt ab: Finanzinvestor CVC macht Übernahmeangebot - Börsenabschied von CompuGroup geplant
Swiss Steel mit Kursrakete: Proteste in Emmenbrücke gegen Entlassungen
Solana Prognose: Wohin geht die Reise bis Jahresende?
NIO-Aktie schnellt hoch: NIO darf Massenproduktion des ET9 mit neuer Lenktechnologie starten
Nächster Krypto-Hammer: Nach MicroStrategy und Microsoft jetzt ein weiteres Milliardenunternehmen auf Bitcoin-Kurs?
Bitcoin startet mit Kursen von unter der 100'000-Dollar-Marke in die Woche

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten