09.12.2024 14:08:15
EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from 2 December 2024 until and including 6 December 2024, a total number of 20,513 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 23 September 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 26 September 2024 until and including 6 December 2024 therefore amounts to 243,513 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-september-2024.
Berlin, 9 December 2024
Scout24 SE
The Management Board
|06.12.24
|Scout24 Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.12.24
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.12.24
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.12.24
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.11.24
|Scout24 Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
