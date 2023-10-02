Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Scout24 Aktie [Valor: 29613036 / ISIN: DE000A12DM80]
EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Scout24
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

02.10.2023 / 13:46 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 25 September 2023 until and including 29 September 2023, a total number of 27,191 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 30 March 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

 

Day of
repurchase		 Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)
27/09/2023 4,570 65.48 CEUX
27/09/2023 251 65.30 TQEX
27/09/2023 1,702 65.45 XETA
28/09/2023 9,526 65.07 CEUX
28/09/2023 1,801 65.16 TQEX
28/09/2023 4,570 65.10 XETA
29/09/2023 2,907 65.74 CEUX
29/09/2023 584 65.76 TQEX
29/09/2023 1,280 65.77 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 29 September 2023 therefore amounts to 452,839 shares.

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2023.

 

Munich, 02 October 2023

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


02.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1739413  02.10.2023 CET/CEST

19.09.23 Scout24 Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.09.23 Scout24 Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.09.23 Scout24 Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
18.08.23 Scout24 Buy Deutsche Bank AG
17.08.23 Scout24 Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
