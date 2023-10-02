|
02.10.2023 13:46:49
EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
In the period from 25 September 2023 until and including 29 September 2023, a total number of 27,191 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 30 March 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.
The following quantities have been purchased:
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 29 September 2023 therefore amounts to 452,839 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2023.
Munich, 02 October 2023
Scout24 SE
The Management Board
02.10.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|Invalidenstraße 65
|10557 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1739413 02.10.2023 CET/CEST
Analysen zu Scout24
|19.09.23
|Scout24 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.09.23
|Scout24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|07.09.23
|Scout24 Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.08.23
|Scout24 Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|17.08.23
|Scout24 Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
