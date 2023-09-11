EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 04 September 2023 until and including 08 September 2023, a total number of 12,322 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 30 March 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

Day of

repurchase Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price

in EUR Market (MIC Code) 06/09/2023

06/09/2023

07/09/2023

07/09/2023

07/09/2023

08/09/2023

08/09/2023

08/09/2023 720

361

5.624

410

1.090

2.678

535

904 63.29

63.29

63.37

63.41

63.37

63.73

63.94

63.67 CEUX

XETA

CEUX

TQEX

XETA

CEUX

TQEX

XETA

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 08 September 2023 therefore amounts to 411,731 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2023.

Munich, 11 September 2023

Scout24 SE

The Management Board