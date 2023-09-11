Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Scout24 Aktie
11.09.2023 15:15:27

EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

11.09.2023 / 15:15 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 04 September 2023 until and including 08 September 2023, a total number of 12,322 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 30 March 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

 

Day of
repurchase		 Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)
06/09/2023
06/09/2023
07/09/2023
07/09/2023
07/09/2023
08/09/2023
08/09/2023
08/09/2023		 720
361
5.624
410
1.090
2.678
535
904		 63.29
63.29
63.37
63.41
63.37
63.73
63.94
63.67		 CEUX
XETA
CEUX
TQEX
XETA
CEUX
TQEX
XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 08 September 2023 therefore amounts to 411,731 shares.

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2023.

 

Munich, 11 September 2023

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


11.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1723397  11.09.2023 CET/CEST

1723397  11.09.2023 CET/CEST

