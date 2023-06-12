Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'327 0.7%  SPI 14'929 0.7%  Dow 33'877 0.1%  DAX 16'063 0.7%  Euro 0.9752 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'318 0.7%  Gold 1'965 0.2%  Bitcoin 23'517 0.4%  Dollar 0.9057 0.3%  Öl 73.3 -2.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
KI-Euphorie: Diesem Sektor wendet sich ARK Invest-Chefin Cathie Wood jetzt zu
SNB-Aktie in Grün: Marktbewertung von Banken soll laut Jordan an Relevanz gewinnen
Swiss Life-Aktie unbewegt: Swiss Life hebt Mieten von über der Hälfte ihrer Wohnungen an
NASDAQ-Aktie vorbörslich in Rot: US-Börse übernimmt Software-Anbieter Adenza
So entwickeln sich Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co. am Mittag
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Novartis1200526Roche1203204Credit Suisse1213853Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Uniper33519628Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864NVIDIA994529On113454047PolyPeptide111076085Valiant1478650
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Scout24 Aktie [Valor: 29613036 / ISIN: DE000A12DM80]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
12.06.2023 14:00:04

EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Scout24
59.32 CHF -8.96%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

12.06.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 5 June 2023 until and including 9 June 2023, a total number of 43,564 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 30 March 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

 

Day of
repurchase		 Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)
05/06/2023
05/06/2023
05/06/2023
06/06/2023
06/06/2023
06/06/2023
07/06/2023
07/06/2023
07/06/2023
08/06/2023
08/06/2023
08/06/2023
09/06/2023
09/06/2023
09/06/2023		 2,581
923
1,415
4,615
593
2,546
3,206
939
1,044
7,191
1,674
4,279
7,489
1,760
3,309		 59.95
60.00
60.00
60.58
60.63
60.53
60.28
60.30
60.18
59.00
59.03
59.01
58.58
58.55
58.51		 CEUX
TQEX
XETA
CEUX
TQEX
XETA
CEUX
TQEX
XETA
CEUX
TQEX
XETA
CEUX
TQEX
XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 9 June 2023 therefore amounts to 191,554 shares.

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2023.

 

Munich, 12 June 2023

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


12.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1654721  12.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1654721&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Scout24

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Scout24

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
16.05.23 Scout24 Buy Deutsche Bank AG
15.05.23 Scout24 Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.05.23 Scout24 Hold Warburg Research
05.05.23 Scout24 Neutral Credit Suisse Group
05.05.23 Scout24 Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?

Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:03 SMI weiter schwach
09:12 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.06.2023
09:00 Biodiversität: Erhaltung der biologischen Vielfalt
06:17 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Neue Verluste zum Wochenschluss
09.06.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Idorsia
09.06.23 DAX 40 Ausblick: Notenbanksitzungen im Fokus – Fed und EZB ante portas
09.06.23 Julius Bär: 9.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Adecco Group AG
09.06.23 In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'768.23 19.33 SMIR9U
Short 11'996.69 13.79 OESSMU
Short 12'444.17 8.90 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'327.36 12.06.2023 13:56:34
Long 10'859.48 19.84 XQSSMU
Long 10'564.99 13.15 XFSSMU
Long 10'150.70 8.87 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Scout24 62.80 41.12% Scout24

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Saudi-Arabien leidet unter Ölpreis-Rückgang: Dieses Problem sieht ein Rohstoffanalyst
Georg Fischer-Aktie gewinnt: Übernahme der finnischen Uponor gewollt
ABB-Aktie in Grün: Übernahme des deutschen Smart-Home-Spezialisten Eve Systems
Rheinmetall-Aktie im Plus: Rheinmetall-Chef rechnet mit deutlich steigender Unternehmensbewertung
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS setzt "rote Linien" für CS-Banker
Credit Suisse-Aktien in Grün: CS-Aktien werden per 14. Juni von der SIX dekotiert
Microsoft-Aktie vor grosser Kursrally? Darum ist Wedbush-Analyst Ives so optimistisch
Woche der Leitzinsentscheidung der US-Notenbank: SMI und DAX freundlich - DAX über 16'000 Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen notierten schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Novartis legt für Chinook Milliardensumme auf den Tisch
Partners Group-Aktie gewinnt: Übernahme von Biogas- und -methan-Plattform in Deutschland

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit