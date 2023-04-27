Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'358 -0.1%  SPI 14'966 -0.1%  Dow 33'533 0.7%  DAX 15'794 0.0%  Euro 0.9877 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'355 0.2%  Gold 1'981 -0.5%  Bitcoin 26'042 3.0%  Dollar 0.8966 0.6%  Öl 78.0 0.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Analyst optimistisch für NVIDIA-Aktie: Darum ist das Papier ein Gewinner im KI-Bereich
Eli Lilly-Aktie höher: Eli Lilly erhöht Jahresziele und setzt Hoffnung auf 'Abnehmspritze'
Ausblick: Snap stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Ausblick: MasterCard verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Caterpillar-Aktie trotzdem deutlich tiefer: Caterpillar steigert Gewinn
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Luzerner Kantonalbank1169360Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405EMS-CHEMIE1644035Idorsia36346343Evolva2121806ABB1222171
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Scout24 Aktie [Valor: 29613036 / ISIN: DE000A12DM80]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.04.2023 16:32:23

EQS-CMS: Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

Scout24
65.15 CHF -3.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Scout24 SE / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Scout24 SE: Release of a capital market information

27.04.2023 / 16:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

In the period from 24 April 2023 until and including 26 April 2023, a total number of 16,669 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Scout24 SE as announced on 30 March 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges by a credit institution commissioned by Scout24 SE.

The following quantities have been purchased:

 

Day of
repurchase		 Aggregated volume in number of shares Weighted average share price
in EUR		 Market (MIC Code)
24/04/2023 4.519 55,67 CEUX
24/04/2023 268 55,61 TQEX
24/04/2023 1.163 55,76 XETA
25/04/2023 2.591 55,86 CEUX
25/04/2023 497 55,87 TQEX
25/04/2023 1.552 55,78 XETA
26/04/2023 4.029 55,94 CEUX
26/04/2023 977 55,87 TQEX
26/04/2023 1.073 55,86 XETA

 

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from 31 March 2023 until and including 26 April 2023 therefore amounts to 100,188 shares.

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme is. corresponding to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. available the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buybacks/share-buyback-programme-march-2023.

 

Munich. 27 April 2023

Scout24 SE

The Management Board


27.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Scout24 SE
Invalidenstraße 65
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.scout24.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1619595  27.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1619595&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Scout24

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten