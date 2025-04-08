Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’352 2.8%  SPI 15’198 2.8%  Dow 37’966 -0.9%  DAX 20’265 2.4%  Euro 0.9341 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’773 2.5%  Gold 3’003 0.7%  Bitcoin 67’852 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8528 -0.8%  Öl 64.7 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171Tesla11448018
Top News
10 Fondsgesellschaften mit den stärksten Verlusten der letzten 10 Jahre
Stellantis-Aktie tiefer: Stellantis zieht wohl Trennung von Maserati und Alfa Romeo in Betracht
Rüstungsaktien wieder gefragt - Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und thyssenkupp erholen sich von Kursschock
Trotz Milliardenoffensive in Brasilien: Novo-Nordisk-Aktie unter Druck
NVIDIA von Chip-Knappheit betroffen? H3C warnt wohl vor Lieferunsicherheiten bei H20
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

08.04.2025 14:48:46

EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

SAP
206.53 CHF -0.86%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

08.04.2025 / 14:48 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 39th interim notification

Walldorf, April 08, 2025

In the time period from March 31, 2025 until and including April 04, 2025, a number of 455,743 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
 

The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)*
2025-03-31 0 0.00 0.00
2025-04-01 0 0.00 0.00
2025-04-02 50,000 247.03 12,351,540.00
2025-04-03 90,000 240.76 21,668,148.00
2025-04-04 315,743 233.41 73,699,057.62
Total 455,743 240.40 107,718,745.62


* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including April 04, 2025 amounts to 6,138,511

shares.
 

SAP SE

The Executive Board


08.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2113408  08.04.2025 CET/CEST