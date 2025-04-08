EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back

08.04.2025 / 14:48 CET/CEST

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 39th interim notification

Walldorf, April 08, 2025

In the time period from March 31, 2025 until and including April 04, 2025, a number of 455,743 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2025-03-31 0 0.00 0.00 2025-04-01 0 0.00 0.00 2025-04-02 50,000 247.03 12,351,540.00 2025-04-03 90,000 240.76 21,668,148.00 2025-04-04 315,743 233.41 73,699,057.62 Total 455,743 240.40 107,718,745.62



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including April 04, 2025 amounts to 6,138,511

shares.



