SAP Aktie [Valor: 345952 / ISIN: DE0007164600]
07.09.2024 15:50:22

EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

SAP
181.30 CHF 0.32%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back program
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

07.09.2024 / 15:50 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 21st interim notification

Walldorf, September 7, 2024

In the time period from September 2, 2024 until and including September 6, 2024, a number of 1,059,102 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
 

The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)*
2024-09-02 126,043 198.61 25,032,883.45
2024-09-03 249,890 199.18 49,773,989.80
2024-09-04 249,595 194.80 48,620,357.22
2024-09-05 183,574 192.50 35,337,903.21
2024-09-06 250,000 191.88 47,969,275.00
Total 1,059,102 195.20 206,734,408.69


* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including September 6, 2024 amounts to 1,059,102 shares.
 

SAP SE

The Executive Board


07.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1983673  07.09.2024 CET/CEST

