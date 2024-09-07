EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back program

07.09.2024 / 15:50 CET/CEST

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 21st interim notification

Walldorf, September 7, 2024

In the time period from September 2, 2024 until and including September 6, 2024, a number of 1,059,102 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.



The total number of shares bought back daily, and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)* 2024-09-02 126,043 198.61 25,032,883.45 2024-09-03 249,890 199.18 49,773,989.80 2024-09-04 249,595 194.80 48,620,357.22 2024-09-05 183,574 192.50 35,337,903.21 2024-09-06 250,000 191.88 47,969,275.00 Total 1,059,102 195.20 206,734,408.69



* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including September 6, 2024 amounts to 1,059,102 shares.



SAP SE

The Executive Board