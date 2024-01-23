Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.01.2024 09:57:12

EQS-CMS: SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

SAP
141.36 CHF -0.44%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAP SE / Share Buy Back
SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

23.01.2024 / 09:57 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 22nd interim notification

Walldorf, January 23, 2024

In the time period from January 15, 2024 until and including January 19, 2024, a number of 7,485 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.
 

The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date Total number of shares Daily weighted average price (€) Aggregated volume (€)*
2024-01-15 1,485 144.34 214,338.37
2024-01-16 1,500 144.24 216,366.30
2024-01-17 1,500 144.21 216,321.30
2024-01-18 1,500 146.41 219,615.45
2024-01-19 1,500 148.57 222,852.15
Total 7,485 145.55 1,089,493.57


* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including January 19, 2024 amounts to 7,584,716 shares.
 

SAP SE

The Executive Board


23.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SAP SE
Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
69190 Walldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sap.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1821069  23.01.2024 CET/CEST

