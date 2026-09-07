Cryptology Asset Group Aktie 42798823 / MT0001770107
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07.09.2026 13:34:01
EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
/ Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Samara Asset Group plc:
Publication of capital market information
Samara Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
In the period from 31 August 2026 up to and including 04 September 2026 were 70 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 15 September 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 31 August 2026 up to and including 04 September 2026, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:
The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 September 2025 up to and including 04 September 2026 amounts to 493,770 shares.
The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.
Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:
https://www.samara-ag.com
Birkirkara/Malta, 07 September 2026
Samara Asset Group plc – Board of Directors
07.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
|Centris Business Gateway, Level, 0/C, Triq Is-Salib, Tal-Imriehel
|CBD 3020 Birkirkara
|Malta
|Internet:
|https://www.samara-ag.com/
|LEI Code:
|5299009Q1YLGBNUECY13
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2395022 07.09.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Komax: Ein besonderer Monat
Der Maschinenbauer hat im August starke Zahlen vorgelegt und einen neuen CEO gefunden. An der Börse gönnt sich Komax nach einer geschichtsträchtigen Rallye eine Pause – schon bald könnte der nächste Schub nach oben anstehen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shs
|
13:34
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
13:34
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
31.08.26
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
31.08.26
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
27.08.26
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
27.08.26
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
24.08.26
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
24.08.26
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shs
Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Euronext
NEU✅ SEI Investments
NEU✅ Ameriprise Financial
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Swiss Life
❌ BNP Paribas
❌ Iberdrola
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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