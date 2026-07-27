Cryptology Asset Group Aktie 42798823 / MT0001770107
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27.07.2026 11:37:03
EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
/ Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Samara Asset Group plc:
Publication of capital market information
Samara Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
In the period from 20 July 2026 up to and including 24 July 2026 were 700 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 15 September 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 20 July 2026 up to and including 24 July 2026, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:
The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 September 2025 up to and including 24 July 2026 amounts to 493,100 shares.
The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.
Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:
https://www.samara-ag.com
Birkirkara/Malta, 27 July 2026
Samara Asset Group plc – Board of Directors
27.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
|Centris Business Gateway, Level, 0/C, Triq Is-Salib, Tal-Imriehel
|CBD 3020 Birkirkara
|Malta
|Internet:
|https://www.samara-ag.com/
|LEI Code:
|5299009Q1YLGBNUECY13
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2371962 27.07.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Georg Fischer: Traditionskonzern mit Zukunftspotenzial
Das Unternehmen verbindet mehr als 200 Jahre Historie mit Trendmärkten wie Halbleiter und Rechenzentren. Starke Halbjahreszahlen und ein kräftiger Auftragseingang haben nun auch der Aktie neuen Schwung verliehen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shs
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11:37
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
11:37
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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20.07.26
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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20.07.26
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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13.07.26
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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13.07.26
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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06.07.26
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
06.07.26
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)