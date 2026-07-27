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Cryptology Asset Group Aktie 42798823 / MT0001770107

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27.07.2026 11:37:03

EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

Cryptology Asset Group
2.25 EUR 0.00%
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

27.07.2026 / 11:37 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Samara Asset Group plc:

Publication of capital market information

Samara Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Dissemination of a Post-Admission Notification transmitted by EQS News- a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Acquisition of treasury shares – 45 Interim report

In the period from 20 July 2026 up to and including 24 July 2026 were 700 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 15 September 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 20 July 2026 up to and including 24 July 2026, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:

 

Date Total number of shares bought back (number)   Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)  
20.07.26 16   2.25 36.00  
21.07.26 220   2.30 506.00  
22.07.26 264   2.24 592.30
23.07.26 -   - -
24.07.26 200   2.30 460.00
         
               

 

The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 September 2025 up to and including 24 July 2026 amounts to 493,100 shares.

The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:

https://www.samara-ag.com 

Birkirkara/Malta, 27 July 2026

Samara Asset Group plc – Board of Directors
 


27.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
Centris Business Gateway, Level, 0/C, Triq Is-Salib, Tal-Imriehel
CBD 3020 Birkirkara
Malta
Internet: https://www.samara-ag.com/
LEI Code: 5299009Q1YLGBNUECY13

 
End of News EQS News Service

2371962  27.07.2026 CET/CEST

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Trading Signals: Georg Fischer: Traditionskonzern mit Zukunftspotenzial

Das Unternehmen verbindet mehr als 200 Jahre Historie mit Trendmärkten wie Halbleiter und Rechenzentren. Starke Halbjahreszahlen und ein kräftiger Auftragseingang haben nun auch der Aktie neuen Schwung verliehen.

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