EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

02.09.2024
In the period from 26 August 2024 up to and including 30 August 2024 were 2,000 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 17 July 2024 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 26. August 2024 up to and including 30. August 2024, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:
The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 July 2023 up to and including 30. August 2024 amounts to 26,650 shares.
The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.
Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:
https://www.samara-ag.com
Sliema/Malta, 02. September 2024
Samara Asset Group plc – Board of Directors
