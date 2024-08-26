Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’354 0.1%  SPI 16’390 -0.1%  Dow 41’254 0.2%  DAX 18’617 -0.1%  Euro 0.9466 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’897 -0.3%  Gold 2’519 0.3%  Bitcoin 54’047 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8471 -0.1%  Öl 81.2 2.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger Technology135706599UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Kuros32581411DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278
Top News
NVIDIA und Meta: CEOs überschütten sich gegenseitig mit Lob auf SIGGRAPH-Konferenz 2024
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien befinden sich im Depot des Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust (Q2 2024)
NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 legt mittags den Rückwärtsgang ein
Verluste in New York: S&P 500 notiert im Minus
Suche...

Cryptology Asset Group Aktie [Valor: 42798823 / ISIN: MT0001770107]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.08.2024 19:30:03

EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

Cryptology Asset Group
2.02 EUR 1.51%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

26.08.2024 / 19:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Samara Asset Group plc:

Publication of capital market information

Samara Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Dissemination of a Post-Admission Notification transmitted by EQS News- a service of EQS Group AG,


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Acquisition of treasury shares - 06. Interim report

In the period from 19 August 2024 up to and including 23 August 2024 were 2,622 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 17 July 2024 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 19. August 2024 up to and including 23. August 2024, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:

 

Date Total number of shares bought back (number)   Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)  
           
19.08.24 1.250   2,46 3.075,00
20.08.24 800   2,32            1.856,00
21.08.24 1.494   2,44            3.645,36
22.08.24 -   -                         -
23.08.24 1.400   2,44            3.416,00
               

 

The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 July 2023 up to and including 23. August 2024 amounts to 24,650 shares.

The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:

https://www.samara-ag.com 

Sliema/Malta, 26. August 2024

Samara Asset Group plc – Board of Directors
 


26.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
Internet: cryptology-ag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1975089  26.08.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1975089&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien, u.a.:

☕Starbucks
🖥️ Crowdstrike
🍟Lamb Weston Holding
🥫Hormel Foods
👟Nike

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – August 2024 – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:14 UBS KeyInvest: Paukenschlag am Genfer See
08:49 Nestlé fängt sich
23.08.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
22.08.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
22.08.24 Vontobel am Börsentag Zürich
22.08.24 Marktüberblick: Dollar bleibt unter Druck
22.08.24 Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – August 2024 – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
14.08.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: Carried away
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’847.67 19.78 ZGSSMU
Short 13’121.80 13.89 2PSSMU
Short 13’630.45 8.83 S2S3NU
SMI-Kurs: 12’354.35 26.08.2024 17:31:44
Long 11’852.48 19.62 ULWS4U
Long 11’560.00 13.94
Long 11’085.68 8.89 S5TMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien befinden sich im Depot des Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust (Q2 2024)
Meyer Burger-Aktie mit Kursrutsch: Thalheim bleibt zentrales Produktionszentrum bei Meyer Burger
Viele Neuerungen: In diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
NVIDIA, Microsoft & Co. in den Top 10: In diese US-Aktien investierte Zurich Insurance im zweiten Quartal 2024
Vor Bilanz: Analysten raten zum Kauf der NVIDIA-Aktie vor Bilanzvorlage - Prognosen für AMD & Co.
Blick ins Portfolio: In diese Aktien hat Big Short-Investor Michael Burry in Q2 2024 investiert
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 34: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Solana Kurs Prognose: Könnte bullischer Ausbruch aus Chartpattern die grosse Rallye herbeiführen?
SMI letztlich kaum verändert -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Wall Street beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneins

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit