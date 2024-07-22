Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’297 1.0%  SPI 16’326 1.1%  Dow 40’415 0.3%  DAX 18’407 1.3%  Euro 0.9686 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’897 1.5%  Gold 2’398 0.0%  Bitcoin 60’360 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8895 -0.1%  Öl 82.3 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Meyer Burger Technology135706599Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529Kuros32581411Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528CrowdStrike47976949Serve Robotics133517661
Top News
Analyst hebt Daumen für Ford - Warum die Aktie Potenzial haben könnte
Ausblick: Temenos veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ausblick: Philip Morris veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Ausblick: Logitech präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Cryptology Asset Group Aktie [Valor: 42798823 / ISIN: MT0001770107]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.07.2024 23:59:26

EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero Cryptology Asset Group-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Cryptology Asset Group
2.14 EUR -13.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

22.07.2024 / 23:59 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Samara Asset Group plc:

Publication of capital market information

Samara Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Dissemination of a Post-Admission Notification transmitted by EQS News- a service of EQS Group AG,


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Acquisition of treasury shares - 01. Interim report

In the period from 18 July 2024 up to and including 19 July 2024 were 0 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 17 July 2024 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 18. July 2024 up to and including 19. July 2024, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:

 

Date Total number of shares bought back (number)   Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)
18.07.24 -   -                         -
19.07.24 -   - -

 

The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 July 2023 up to and including 19. July 2024 amounts to 0 shares.

The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:

https://www.samara-ag.com 

Sliema/Malta, 22. July 2024

Samara Asset Group plc – Board of Directors
 


22.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
Internet: cryptology-ag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1951511  22.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1951511&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! In der heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über Aktien im Feriensegment.:

Welche Aktien bieten Chancen nach der Pandemie?
Wie beliebt ist Camping in den USA und in Europa und welche Aktien sind derzeit interessant?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

22.07.24 Sind Investments in Öl weiterhin lukrativ?
22.07.24 UBS KeyInvest: Heisse Mischung: Politik, Kryptos und Bilanzen
22.07.24 Marktüberblick: Sartorius-Aktie rutscht ab
22.07.24 Klima wird rauer
22.07.24 Horizontal Spreads: Using Weekly Crude Oil Options to Lower Trading Costs
18.07.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (85%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
18.07.24 Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV
16.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 4.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Novartis, Roche, Sandoz, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’817.16 18.62 Y7SSMU
Short 13’048.75 13.81 0SSSMU
Short 13’554.88 8.78 SS0MEU
SMI-Kurs: 12’296.74 22.07.2024 17:31:33
Long 11’743.71 18.62 Z9UBSU
Long 11’496.39 13.50 UBSGIU
Long 11’035.06 8.97 S5TMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Reddit-Gerüchteküche brodelt - Launcht Tesla einen neuen Model Y?
Verkauf von NVIDIA-Aktien - Cathie Wood rechtfertigt ihre Investmentstrategie und die verpasste KI-Chance
Nach Absturz der CrowdStrike-Aktie: Analysten sehen Kaufchance
Meyer Burger-Aktie im Sinkflug: Hedgefonds-Milliardär erwartet rückläufige Kurse
TUI-Aktie unter Druck: TUI kauft alte Papiere zurück
Kudelski-Aktie weit im Plus: Verkauf von Skidata an Assa Abloy
BlackRock bringt Puffer-ETFs mit bis zu 100-prozentiger Absicherung auf den Markt
Serve Robotics-Aktie explodiert: NVIDIA vermeldet weitere Beteiligung an Serve Robotics
NVIDIA und Co. im Fokus: Dieses Land lässt die USA bei generativer KI klar hinter sich
BYD erichtet Werk in der Türkei und reagiert damit auf EU-Strafzölle

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit