|
13.05.2024 23:37:18
EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
/ Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Samara Asset Group plc:
Publication of capital market information
Samara Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
In the period from 06 May 2024 up to and including 10 May 2024 were 13,000 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 14 July 2022 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 06. May 2024 up to and including 10. May 2024, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:
The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 17 July 2023 up to and including 10. May 2024 amounts to 347,000 shares.
The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.
Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:
https://www.samara-ag.com
Sliema/Malta, 13. May 2024
Samara Asset Group plc – Board of Directors
13.05.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
|Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
|SLM 1707 Sliema
|Malta
|Internet:
|cryptology-ag.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1901985 13.05.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shs
|
13.05.24
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
13.05.24
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
06.05.24
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
06.05.24
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
29.04.24
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
29.04.24
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
15.04.24
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
15.04.24
|EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shs
Invest 2024: Schweiz – Auswandern und investieren | BX Swiss TV
Welche Themen waren auf der Invest Messe 2024 für Privatanleger besonders relevant?
Im heutigen Panel zum Thema Schweiz – Auswandern und investieren geben die beiden Finfluencer Thomas B. Kovacs alias »Sparkojote« und Kelvin Jörn alias »Aktienfreunde« einen Einblick in die Welt als Privatanleger in der Schweiz. Geleitet wird das Panel von David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZurückhaltender Start in die Woche: SMI letztlich stabil -- DAX schliesst etwas tiefer -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- Asiens Börsen mit unterschiedlicher Entwicklung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart wenig verändert. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Montag uneins. In Fernost fanden die Börsen keinen einheitlichen Kurs.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}