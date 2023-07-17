Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Cryptology Asset Group Aktie [Valor: 42798823 / ISIN: MT0001770107]
17.07.2023 17:30:03

EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

17.07.2023 / 17:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Samara Asset Group plc:

Publication of capital market information

Samara Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Dissemination of a Post-Admission Notification transmitted by EQS News- a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Acquisition of treasury shares - 52. Interim report

In the period from 10. July 2023 up to and including 14. July 2023 were 15,000 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 14 July 2022 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 10 July 2023 up to and including 14 July 2023, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:

 

Date Total number of shares bought back (number)   Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)  
10.07.23                                                          3,000   2.75 8,254.00  
11.07.23                                                          3,000   2.58            7,740.00  
12.07.23                                                          3,100   2.27            5,890.00  
13.07.23 2,600   2.80            8,120.00  
14.07.23                                                          3,300   2.25            7,400.00  
           

 

The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 July 2022 up to and including 14 July 2023 amounts to 244,200 shares.

The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:

https://www.samara-ag.com 

Sliema/Malta, 17 July 2023

Samara Asset Group plc Board of Directors
 


17.07.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
Internet: cryptology-ag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1681675  17.07.2023 CET/CEST

