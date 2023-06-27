EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

|
Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Samara Asset Group plc:
Publication of capital market information
Samara Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
In the period from 19. June 2023 up to and including 23. June 2023 were 3,883 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 14 July 2022 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 19 June 2023 up to and including 23 June 2023, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:
The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 July 2022 up to and including 23 June 2023 amounts to 214,102 shares.
The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.
Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:
https://www.samara-ag.com
Sliema/Malta, 27 June 2023
Samara Asset Group plc Board of Directors
