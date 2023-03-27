EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

|
27.03.2023 18:30:06
Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
/ Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Cryptology Asset Group plc:
Publication of capital market information
Cryptology Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
In the period from 20. March 2023 up to and including 24. March 2023 were 5,030 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 14 July 2022 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 20 March 2023 up to and including 24 March 2023, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:
The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 July 2022 up to and including 24 March 2023 amounts to 142,480 shares.
The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.
Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:
https://www.cryptology-ag.com
Sliema/Malta, 27 March 2023
Cryptology Asset Group plc Board of Directors
27.03.2023 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
|Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
|SLM 1707 Sliema
|Malta
|Internet:
|cryptology-ag.com
