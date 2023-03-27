EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

SMI 10'786 1.4%  SPI 14'118 1.3%  Dow 32'462 0.7%  DAX 15'128 1.1%  Euro 0.9887 -0.8%  EStoxx50 4'165 0.8%  Gold 1'958 -1.0%  Bitcoin 24'893 -3.3%  Dollar 0.9166 -0.3%  Öl 77.3 3.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
NASDAQ-Aktie Tesla: Mit diesen technischen Details dürfen Fans beim Tesla Cybertruck rechnen
Börsencrash durch Bankenkrise? Goldman Sachs-Experten warnen vor höherer Rezessionsgefahr
Siemens-Aktie fester. Siemens-CFO sieht Siemens-Geschäft nicht in Gefahr durch Bankenkrise
Calida-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Ankeraktionär will Anteil doch nicht verkaufen
Credit Suisse-Aktie im Plus: CEO Körner verteidigt Übernahme durch UBS und appelliert an Mitarbeiter - Alt Bundesrat Blocher fordert Aufspaltung der UBS
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Cryptology Asset Group Aktie [Valor: 42798823 / ISIN: MT0001770107]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.03.2023 18:30:06

EQS-CMS: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

Cryptology Asset Group
3.44 EUR -2.27%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Samara Asset Group p.l.c. / Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Samara Asset Group p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information

27.03.2023 / 18:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cryptology Asset Group plc:

Publication of capital market information

Cryptology Asset Group plc/ Share Buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Dissemination of a Post-Admission Notification transmitted by EQS News- a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback: Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Acquisition of treasury shares - 36. Interim report

In the period from 20. March 2023 up to and including 24. March 2023 were 5,030 shares acquired as part of the share buyback. The start of the share buyback was notified by announcement of 14 July 2022 in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total daily repurchased number of shares for the period 20 March 2023 up to and including 24 March 2023, the average prices and the volume in euros are as follows:

 

Date Total number of shares bought back (number)   Volume-weighted average price (EUR) Volume (EUR)  
20.03.23                                                              140      3.70 518.00  
21.03.23 798   3.65 2,912.70  
22.03.23 1,012   3.80            3,774.40  
23.03.23 1,330   3.70    
24.03.23 1,750   3.52 6,160.00  
           

 

The total number of repurchased shares in the period from 18 July 2022 up to and including 24 March 2023 amounts to 142,480 shares.

The share buyback by Baader Bank AG took place exclusively via the stock exchange.

Information on the individual transactions and on the daily trading volume referred to in Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and in accordance with Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 shall be published on the Internet at the following link:

https://www.cryptology-ag.com 

Sliema/Malta, 27 March 2023

Cryptology Asset Group plc Board of Directors
 


27.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Samara Asset Group p.l.c.
Beatrice 66 & 67, Amery Street
SLM 1707 Sliema
Malta
Internet: cryptology-ag.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1593443  27.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1593443&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Cryptology Asset Group plc Bearer Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten