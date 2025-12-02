Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’890 0.3%  SPI 17’706 0.3%  Dow 47’556 0.6%  DAX 23’711 0.5%  Euro 0.9333 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’686 0.3%  Gold 4’193 -0.9%  Bitcoin 73’785 6.2%  Dollar 0.8042 0.0%  Öl 62.8 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Idorsia36346343Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Holcim1221405
Top News
Swissquote-Aktie knickt ein: Postfinance verkauft Paket von 3,5 Prozent
Bayer-Aktie schnellt hoch: Bayer erhält wichtige Rückendeckung im Glyphosat-Verfahren
Nestlé-Aktie gibt nach: Offenbar Verkauf von Blue Bottle Coffee geprüft
Holcim-Aktie: Tochter Lafarge räumt Regelverstösse in Syrien ein
Lufthansa-Aktie: Eurowings baut Angebot am Flughafen BER aus
Suche...
eToro entdecken

SAF-HOLLAND Aktie 55990017 / DE000SAFH001

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

02.12.2025 18:29:33

EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information

SAF-HOLLAND
13.50 CHF -0.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information

02.12.2025 / 18:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Acquisition of treasury shares – 1. interim report

In the period from November 21, 2025 up to and including November 28, 2025, a total of 107,312 shares were acquired under the 2025 Share Buyback Program. The start of the 2025 Share Buyback Program was announced on November 20, 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date
 		 Total number
of
shares (units)		 Volume-weighted
average price (euros)		 Volume
(Euro)
November 21, 2025 16,339 13.662055 223,224.32
November 24, 2025 17,172 13.954440 239,625.64
November 25, 2025 17,877 14.094835 251,973.37
November 26, 2025 18,246 14.264641 260,272.64
November 27, 2025 18,705 14.399287 269,338.66
November 28, 2025 18,973 14,523459 275,553.59

The total number of shares acquired up to and including November 28, 2025 as part of the share buyback amounts to 107,312 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by SAF-HOLLAND SE exclusively via the stock exchange via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Information on the individual transactions and the daily trading volume in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Company’s website at the following link:

https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback

Bessenbach, December 2, 2025

SAF-HOLLAND SE

The Management Board


02.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstrasse 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2239252  02.12.2025 CET/CEST