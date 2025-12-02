EQS-CMS: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

SAF-HOLLAND SE: Release of a capital market information



02.12.2025 / 18:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Announcement according to Article 5 (1) (b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 1. interim report

In the period from November 21, 2025 up to and including November 28, 2025, a total of 107,312 shares were acquired under the 2025 Share Buyback Program. The start of the 2025 Share Buyback Program was announced on November 20, 2025 in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date

Total number

of

shares (units) Volume-weighted

average price (euros) Volume

(Euro) November 21, 2025 16,339 13.662055 223,224.32 November 24, 2025 17,172 13.954440 239,625.64 November 25, 2025 17,877 14.094835 251,973.37 November 26, 2025 18,246 14.264641 260,272.64 November 27, 2025 18,705 14.399287 269,338.66 November 28, 2025 18,973 14,523459 275,553.59

The total number of shares acquired up to and including November 28, 2025 as part of the share buyback amounts to 107,312 shares.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by SAF-HOLLAND SE exclusively via the stock exchange via electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Information on the individual transactions and the daily trading volume in accordance with Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the Company’s website at the following link:

https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback

Bessenbach, December 2, 2025

SAF-HOLLAND SE

The Management Board