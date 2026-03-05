RWE Aktie 1158883 / DE0007037129
05.03.2026 13:52:23
EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
Announcement of implementation of buyback programme
Essen, 05 March 2026, RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Notification in accordance with Article 5, para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
On 18 December 2025 RWE Aktiengesellschaft announced share buyback programs of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc, RWE Technology UK Limited and RWE Renewables Management UK Ltd pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission.
In March 2026 Computershare Trustees Limited as the independent Trustee acquired on behalf of RWE Supply & Trading GmbH UK Branch, RWE Generation UK plc, RWE Technology UK Limited and RWE Renewables Management UK Ltd a total of 1,321 shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft under the currently conducted share buyback programs. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was GBP 47.985505. The company bought back shares for a total price of GBP 63,388.852 (excluding ancillary costs).
The acquisition of shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft was exclusively executed in the stock market at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XFRA).
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission is published in the 'Investor Relations' section on RWE Aktiengesellschaft`s website (http://www.rwe.com/).
Essen, March 2026
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board
05.03.2026 CET/CEST
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
2286478 05.03.2026 CET/CEST