13.01.2026 10:14:13
EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share Buyback
Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback program 2024 - 2026 – Tranche No. 3 – Interim Report No. 6
In the period from 5 January 2026 to 9 January 2026, a total of 435,694 shares were purchased as part of the third tranche of the share buyback program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 2 December 2025.
The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:
The total volume of shares acquired as part of the third tranche of the share buyback program in the time period from 3 December 2025 until and including 9 January 2026 amounts to 2,139,717 shares.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft
13.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|RWE Platz 1
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2259164 13.01.2026 CET/CEST
