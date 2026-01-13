Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
13.01.2026 10:14:13

EQS-CMS: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Share Buyback
RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

13.01.2026 / 10:14 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement in accordance with Article 5 (1) lit. b of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 - 2026 – Tranche No. 3 – Interim Report No. 6

 

In the period from 5 January 2026 to 9 January 2026, a total of 435,694 shares were purchased as part of the third tranche of the share buyback program of RWE Aktiengesellschaft, the start of which was announced on 2 December 2025.

 

The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned by the company as follows:

 

Date Trading venue Aggregate volume
(number of shares)		 Weighted average price (€) Aggregate volume (€)
05.01.2026 Xetra 89,027 46.8034 4,166,766.29
06.01.2026 Xetra 86,937 47.9268 4,166,612.21
07.01.2026 Xetra 86,357 48.2503 4,166,751.16
08.01.2026 Xetra 86,758 48.0250 4,166,552.95
09.01.2026 Xetra 86,615 47.9186 4,150,469.54

 

The total volume of shares acquired as part of the third tranche of the share buyback program in the time period from 3 December 2025 until and including 9 January 2026 amounts to 2,139,717 shares.

 

RWE Aktiengesellschaft
The Executive Board
 


13.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Platz 1
45141 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.rwe.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2259164  13.01.2026 CET/CEST