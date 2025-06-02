EQS-CMS: PVA TePla AG: Release of a capital market information

|
PVA TePla AG
Share Buy-back Programme
PVA TePla AG: Release of a capital market information
02.06.2025
|Disclosure in accordance with Article 5, paragraph 1, letter b and paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2, paragraph 2 and paragraph 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Share Buy-Back Programme 2024/25 – 27rd Interim Report
Wettenberg, 2 June 2025 – In the period from 26 May 2025 up to and including 30 May 2025, a number of 22,546 shares were acquired under the Share Buy-Back Programme 2024/25, the commencement of which was announced on 22 November 2024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The number of shares repurchased each day and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
|Date
|Shares bought back (# of shares)
|Average price (EUR)
|Market value total (EUR)
|26.05.2025
|5,000
|17.522
|87,614.64
|27.05.2025
|3,951
|17.435
|68,889.13
|28.05.2025
|5,000
|17.474
|87,373.11
|29.05.2025
|3,595
|17.743
|63,786.83
|30.05.2025
|5,000
|17.068
|85,340.10
|
The transactions in detailed form and in aggregated form are published on the website of PVA TePla AG at https://www.pvatepla.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-backs/.
The total volume of shares acquired under the share buy-back programme 2024/25 in the period from November 22, 2024 up to and including May 30, 2025 is 1,286,297 shares.
The shares are acquired by a bank commissioned by PVA TePla AG via the Xetra trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
