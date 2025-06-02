EQS-CMS: PVA TePla AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PVA TePla AG / Share Buy-back Programme

PVA TePla AG: Release of a capital market information



02.06.2025 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure in accordance with Article 5, paragraph 1, letter b and paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2, paragraph 2 and paragraph 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Share Buy-Back Programme 2024/25 – 27rd Interim Report

Wettenberg, 2 June 2025 – In the period from 26 May 2025 up to and including 30 May 2025, a number of 22,546 shares were acquired under the Share Buy-Back Programme 2024/25, the commencement of which was announced on 22 November 2024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased each day and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Date Shares bought back (# of shares) Average price (EUR) Market value total (EUR) 26.05.2025 5,000 17.522 87,614.64 27.05.2025 3,951 17.435 68,889.13 28.05.2025 5,000 17.474 87,373.11 29.05.2025 3,595 17.743 63,786.83 30.05.2025 5,000 17.068 85,340.10

The transactions in detailed form and in aggregated form are published on the website of PVA TePla AG at https://www.pvatepla.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-backs/.

The total volume of shares acquired under the share buy-back programme 2024/25 in the period from November 22, 2024 up to and including May 30, 2025 is 1,286,297 shares.

The shares are acquired by a bank commissioned by PVA TePla AG via the Xetra trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



02.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

