EQS-CMS: PVA TePla AG: Release of a capital market information

Share Buy-Back Programme 2024/25 – 18th Interim Report

Wettenberg, 31 March 2025 – In the period from 24 March 2025 up to and including 27 March 2025, a number of 89,345 shares were acquired under the Share Buy-Back Programme 2024/25, the commencement of which was announced on 22 November 2024 024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.



The number of shares repurchased each day and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Date

Shares bought back (# of shares)

Average price (EUR)

Market value total (EUR) 24.03.2025 22,449 15.460 347,072.34 25.03.2025 21,520 15.294 329,132.22 26.03.2025 20,402 15.306 312,279.52 27.03.2025 24,974 14.818 370,058.14 28.03.2025 - - -

The transactions in detailed form and in aggregated form are published on the website of PVA TePla AG at https://www.pvatepla.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-backs/.



The total volume of shares acquired under the share buy-back programme 2024/25 in the period from 22 November 2024 up to and including 27 March 2025 is 875,283 shares.



The shares are acquired by a bank commissioned by PVA TePla AG via the Xetra trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



