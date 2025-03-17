EQS-CMS: PVA TePla AG: Release of a capital market information

|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PVA TePla AG
/ Share Buy Back Programme
PVA TePla AG: Release of a capital market information
17.03.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Disclosure in accordance with Article 5, paragraph 1, letter b and paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2, paragraph 2 and paragraph 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Share Buy-Back Programme 2024/25 – 16th Interim Report
Wettenberg, 17 March 2025 – In the period from 10 March 2025 up to and including 14 March 2025, a number of 11,500 shares were acquired under the Share Buy-Back Programme 2024/25, the commencement of which was announced on 22 November 2024 024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The number of shares repurchased each day and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
|Date
|Shares bought back (# of shares)
|Average price (EUR)
|Market value total (EUR)
|10.03.2025
|2,300
|13.380
|30,775,75
|11.03.2025
|2,300
|13.123
|30,184.25
|12.03.2025
|2,300
|13.315
|30,624.80
|13.03.2025
|2,300
|13.504
|31,060.71
|14.03.2025
|2,300
|14.068
|32,358.31
|The transactions in detailed form and in aggregated form are published on the website of PVA TePla AG at https://www.pvatepla.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-backs/.
The total volume of shares acquired under the share buy-back programme 2024/25 in the period from 22 November 2024 up to and including 14 March 2025 is 719,531 shares.
The shares are acquired by a bank commissioned by PVA TePla AG via the Xetra trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
17.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com