EQS-CMS: PVA TePla AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PVA TePla AG / Share Buy Back Programme

PVA TePla AG: Release of a capital market information



17.03.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure in accordance with Article 5, paragraph 1, letter b and paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2, paragraph 2 and paragraph 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share Buy-Back Programme 2024/25 – 16th Interim Report



Wettenberg, 17 March 2025 – In the period from 10 March 2025 up to and including 14 March 2025, a number of 11,500 shares were acquired under the Share Buy-Back Programme 2024/25, the commencement of which was announced on 22 November 2024 024 in accordance with Article 5 (1) (a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased each day and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows: Date Shares bought back (# of shares) Average price (EUR) Market value total (EUR) 10.03.2025 2,300 13.380 30,775,75 11.03.2025 2,300 13.123 30,184.25 12.03.2025 2,300 13.315 30,624.80 13.03.2025 2,300 13.504 31,060.71 14.03.2025 2,300 14.068 32,358.31

The transactions in detailed form and in aggregated form are published on the website of PVA TePla AG at https://www.pvatepla.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-backs/.

The total volume of shares acquired under the share buy-back programme 2024/25 in the period from 22 November 2024 up to and including 14 March 2025 is 719,531 shares.

The shares are acquired by a bank commissioned by PVA TePla AG via the Xetra trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



17.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

