EQS-CMS: PUMA SE: Release of a capital market information

20.01.2025 08:31:09
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 7th Interim Report
Herzogenaurach – 20 January 2025 – In the period from 13 January 2025 until and including 17 January 2025 a number of 110,388 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of PUMA SE; disclosed by PUMA SE on 7 March 2024 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 and which started on 7 March 2024.
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of PUMA SE at https://about.puma.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback-2024-2025.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from 7 March 2024 until and including 17 January 2025 amounts to a number of 1,259,454 shares.
The purchase of the shares of PUMA SE is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by PUMA SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
|PUMA SE
|PUMA WAY 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|www.puma.com
