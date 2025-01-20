Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
PUMA Aktie [Valor: 481322 / ISIN: DE0006969603]
20.01.2025 08:31:09

EQS-CMS: PUMA SE: Release of a capital market information

PUMA
38.17 CHF -0.28%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PUMA SE / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
PUMA SE: Release of a capital market information

20.01.2025 / 08:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PUMA SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 7th Interim Report

Herzogenaurach – 20 January 2025 – In the period from 13 January 2025 until and including 17 January 2025 a number of 110,388 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of PUMA SE; disclosed by PUMA SE on 7 March 2024 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 and which started on 7 March 2024.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
13/01/2025 23,012 41.9950
14/01/2025 20,324 41.7821
15/01/2025 19,739 41.8002
16/01/2025 23,702 41.0824
17/01/2025 23,611 40.6088

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of PUMA SE at https://about.puma.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback-2024-2025.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from 7 March 2024 until and including 17 January 2025 amounts to a number of 1,259,454 shares.

The purchase of the shares of PUMA SE is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by PUMA SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
 


Investor Contact: PUMA Investor Relations, please email investor-relations@puma.com


20.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.puma.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2070367  20.01.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2070367&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

