|
07.01.2025 09:01:16
EQS-CMS: PUMA SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PUMA SE
/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
PUMA SE: Release of a capital market information
Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 5th Interim Report
Herzogenaurach – 7 January 2025 – In the period from 30 December 2024 until and including 3 January 2025 a number of 300 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of PUMA SE; disclosed by PUMA SE on 7 March 2024 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 and which started on 7 March 2024.
The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of PUMA SE at https://about.puma.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback-2024-2025.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from 7 March 2024 until and including 3 January 2025 amounts to a number of 1,129,161 shares.
The purchase of the shares of PUMA SE is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by PUMA SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
07.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PUMA SE
|PUMA WAY 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.puma.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2062299 07.01.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu PUMA SE
|
09:01
|EQS-CMS: PUMA SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
09:01
|EQS-CMS: PUMA SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
03.01.25
|MDAX-Wert PUMA SE-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in PUMA SE von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.ch)
|
31.12.24
|PUMA SE-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im Dezember (finanzen.net)
|
30.12.24
|EQS-PVR: PUMA SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
30.12.24
|EQS-CMS: PUMA SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
30.12.24
|EQS-CMS: PUMA SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
27.12.24
|MDAX-Wert PUMA SE-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in PUMA SE von vor einem Jahr angefallen (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu PUMA SE
|20.12.24
|PUMA Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.12.24
|PUMA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.12.24
|PUMA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.12.24
|PUMA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.12.24
|PUMA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.12.24
|PUMA Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.12.24
|PUMA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.12.24
|PUMA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.12.24
|PUMA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.12.24
|PUMA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.12.24
|PUMA Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.12.24
|PUMA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.11.24
|PUMA Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.11.24
|PUMA Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.24
|PUMA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.12.24
|PUMA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.12.24
|PUMA Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.12.24
|PUMA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.11.24
|PUMA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.11.24
|PUMA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Robert Halver: Ausblick 2025 | BX TV
Im zweiten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews werfen wir mit Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG einen Ausblick auf das Jahr 2025.
Wird das Zinsthema im Jahr 2025 relevant sein? Wie entwickelt sich die Geopolitischen Konflikte und wie werden Rohstoffe und Krypto weiterlaufen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Robert Halver im heutigen Jahresausblick mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|03.01.25
|Schroders: Was, wenn Trump gar nicht blufft?
|03.01.25
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Wealth Management
|18.12.24
|Schroders: Investieren in die Zukunft des globalen Immobilienmarktes
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI schwächer erwartet -- DAX vor tieferem Start -- Asiens Märkte mehrheitlich in Grün - Hang Seng unter Druck
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden am Dienstag schwächer erwartet. In Asien geht es am Dienstag mehrheitlich nach oben.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}