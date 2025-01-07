EQS-CMS: PUMA SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PUMA SE / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

07.01.2025 / 09:01 CET/CEST

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 5th Interim Report

Herzogenaurach – 7 January 2025 – In the period from 30 December 2024 until and including 3 January 2025 a number of 300 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of PUMA SE; disclosed by PUMA SE on 7 March 2024 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 and which started on 7 March 2024.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR) 30/12/2024 737 44.3289 31/12/2024 - - 01/01/2025 - - 02/01/2025 100 44.1205 03/01/2025 100 43.6170

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of PUMA SE at https://about.puma.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback-2024-2025.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from 7 March 2024 until and including 3 January 2025 amounts to a number of 1,129,161 shares.

The purchase of the shares of PUMA SE is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by PUMA SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).





