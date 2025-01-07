EQS-CMS: PUMA SE: Release of a capital market information

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’691 0.6%  SPI 15’617 0.6%  Dow 42’707 -0.1%  DAX 20’216 1.6%  Euro 0.9422 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’987 2.4%  Gold 2’642 0.2%  Bitcoin 92’091 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9046 0.0%  Öl 76.1 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Goldpreis: Stabilisierung vor Datenflut
Kuros-Aktie: Kuros sichert sich Deal mit Medtronic
DOTTIKON ES-Aktie: Dottikon ES wechselt Bauleitung für Mehrzweckproduktionsanlage aus
BKB-Aktie: Basler Kantonalbank ernennt Michel Frei zum Bereichsleiter
DKSH-Aktie: DKSH übernimmt CLMO Technology in Malaysia
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

PUMA Aktie [Valor: 481322 / ISIN: DE0006969603]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.01.2025 09:01:16

EQS-CMS: PUMA SE: Release of a capital market information

PUMA
41.48 CHF 0.69%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PUMA SE / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
PUMA SE: Release of a capital market information

07.01.2025 / 09:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PUMA SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in connection with art. 2 para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Share buyback – 5th Interim Report

Herzogenaurach – 7 January 2025 – In the period from 30 December 2024 until and including 3 January 2025 a number of 300 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of PUMA SE; disclosed by PUMA SE on 7 March 2024 pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 and which started on 7 March 2024.

The number of shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average share price (EUR)
30/12/2024 737 44.3289
31/12/2024 - -
01/01/2025 - -
02/01/2025 100 44.1205
03/01/2025 100 43.6170

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of PUMA SE at https://about.puma.com/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback-2024-2025.

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the period from 7 March 2024 until and including 3 January 2025 amounts to a number of 1,129,161 shares.

The purchase of the shares of PUMA SE is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by PUMA SE; the shares are purchased on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
 


Investor Contact: PUMA Investor Relations, please email investor-relations@puma.com


07.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.puma.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2062299  07.01.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2062299&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu PUMA SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu PUMA SE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
20.12.24 PUMA Buy Warburg Research
17.12.24 PUMA Kaufen DZ BANK
12.12.24 PUMA Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
09.12.24 PUMA Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
02.12.24 PUMA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Ausblick 2025 | BX TV

Im zweiten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews werfen wir mit Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG einen Ausblick auf das Jahr 2025.
Wird das Zinsthema im Jahr 2025 relevant sein? Wie entwickelt sich die Geopolitischen Konflikte und wie werden Rohstoffe und Krypto weiterlaufen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Robert Halver im heutigen Jahresausblick mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Robert Halver: Ausblick 2025 | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

07:23 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Volatiler Wochenstart
06.01.25 U.S. LNG Exports Usher New Era in Gas Trading
06.01.25 Versorger stemmt sich gegen den Trend
06.01.25 Quantencomputing: ein Paradigmenwechsel für KI-Investoren
03.01.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Tesla
03.01.25 Robert Halver: Ausblick 2025 | BX TV
20.12.24 BNP Paribas - Ausblick 2025
19.12.24 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’110.24 18.58 BCASMU
Short 12’314.44 13.91 BS3UJU
Short 12’782.48 8.90 FSSMRU
SMI-Kurs: 11’691.13 06.01.2025 17:31:17
Long 11’090.21 18.58 SSRM1U
Long 10’861.12 13.58 SSQMJU
Long 10’415.11 8.97 T1SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PUMA SE 63.95 -89.08% PUMA SE

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Solana Prognose 2025: Fortschritte und Analyse
Bitcoin überschreitet Marke von 100'000 US-Dollar
Santhera-Aktie gewinnt: Santhera schliesst Vertriebsabkommen mit Clinigen Group für DMD-Mittel Agamree
Krypto-Experte: Altcoins werden 2025 explodieren
Bitcoin, Ether & Co.: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 1
UBS-Aktie stark: Ehemalige Credit Suisse soll Nazi-Konten laut US-Senat verschwiegen haben - UBS zeigt Kooperationsbereitschaft
VW- und BMW-Aktien im Plus: Volkswagen mit Licht und Schatten beim US-Absatz - BMW legt zu
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Anleger schicken Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) am Montagvormittag ins Plus
Siemens Energy-Analyse: Bernstein Research bewertet Siemens Energy-Aktie mit Underperform in neuer Analyse
Nestlé Aktie News: Nestlé am Montagmittag mit Kursverlusten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten