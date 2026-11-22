|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
22.11.2026 19:00:21
EQS-CMS: Public disclosure according to Article 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MMVO)
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TAG Immobilien AG
/ Share buyback for the employee participation programme and for long term management remuneration
Publication Date: 22 November 2026
Public disclosure according to Article 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MMVO)
The Executive Board of TAG Immobilien AG (ISIN DE0008303504) („Company“) today resolved to repurchase up to 150,000 shares of the Company (equivalent to approximately 0.08% of the Company’s share capital) which shall be used to cover obligations arising from the existing employee participation programme and for long-term compensation of the Executive Board. The share repurchase is being conducted in accordance with the provisions of Section 71(1)(2) of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz – AktG) and is intended solely for the purposes stated above. The maximum total volume of the share buyback (acquisition costs excluding ancillary acquisition costs) is EUR 1.9 million.
The share buyback will begin on 23 November 2026 and will be completed by 31 December 2026. It will be carried out by an independent financial service provider in accordance with the safe harbour rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014, as amended, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016. In particular, the financial services provider is required to execute the repurchase of shares as follows:
1. The shares are purchased at market prices in accordance with the aforementioned regulations and the authorisation of the shareholders meeting. The shares are not purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out. The shares are to be repurchased exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
2. On any trading day, no more than 25 percent of the average daily volume of the shares on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out is purchased (XETRA). The average daily trading volume is based on the average daily trading volume on this trading venue during the 20 trading days preceding the purchase date.
Information regarding transactions related to the share buyback programme will be disclosed in an appropriate, aggregated form no later than the end of the seventh trading day following the date of execution of the transactions. In addition, the Company will publish the disclosed transactions on its website under “Investor Relations – Share –Share Buybacks for Employee Participation” and ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for at least five years from the date of disclosure.
22.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAG Immobilien AG
|Steckelhörn 5
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.tag-ag.com
|LEI Code:
|529900TAE68USJNXLR59
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2439980 22.11.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Swisscom - Zu viel des Guten?
Der „Blaue Riese“ zählt 2026 zu den Top-Performern des europäischen Telekomsektors. Jetzt steht die relativ hoch bewertete Swisscom-Aktie allerdings vor einem markanten Widerstand – Trader könnten darauf spekulieren, dass der Large Cap nach unten abprallt.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu TAG Immobilien AG
Analysen zu TAG Immobilien AG
|12.11.26
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.11.26
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.11.26
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.10.26
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.11.26
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.11.26
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.11.26
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.10.26
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.11.26
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.11.26
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.11.26
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.11.26
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.10.26
|TAG Immobilien Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.03.26
|TAG Immobilien Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|16.09.25
|TAG Immobilien Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.08.25
|TAG Immobilien Hold
|Warburg Research
|17.06.25
|TAG Immobilien Hold
|Warburg Research
|19.05.25
|TAG Immobilien Hold
|Warburg Research
US-Aktien im Gespräch: SEI Investments, Wabtec und BNY Mellon – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Drei US-Unternehmen aus unterschiedlichen Branchen stehen im Fokus dieser Ausgabe des BX Morning Call:
✅ SEI Investments
✅ Wabtec
✅ Bank of New York Mellon
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside ETF
|13.08.26
|Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
|07.08.26
|Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
|08.07.26
|Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache Handelsstimmung weltweit: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street rutscht letztlich ab - Tech-Aktien fallen tief -- Ausverkauf an Asiens Börsen
Der heimische Leitindex verlor im Freitagshandel. Auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt fuhr ebenso kräftige Verluste ein. Dow Jones tendierte tiefer - Tech-Werte wurden die Flügel gestutzt. An den Börsen in Fernost erlebten Anleger am Freitag einen schwarzen Tag.