EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TAG Immobilien AG / Share buyback for the employee participation programme and for long term management remuneration

Public disclosure according to Article 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MMVO)



22.11.2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication Date: 22 November 2026

Public disclosure according to Article 2(1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MMVO)



Share buyback for the employee participation programme and for long term management remuneration

The Executive Board of TAG Immobilien AG (ISIN DE0008303504) („Company“) today resolved to repurchase up to 150,000 shares of the Company (equivalent to approximately 0.08% of the Company’s share capital) which shall be used to cover obligations arising from the existing employee participation programme and for long-term compensation of the Executive Board. The share repurchase is being conducted in accordance with the provisions of Section 71(1)(2) of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz – AktG) and is intended solely for the purposes stated above. The maximum total volume of the share buyback (acquisition costs excluding ancillary acquisition costs) is EUR 1.9 million.

The share buyback will begin on 23 November 2026 and will be completed by 31 December 2026. It will be carried out by an independent financial service provider in accordance with the safe harbour rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014, as amended, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016. In particular, the financial services provider is required to execute the repurchase of shares as follows:

1. The shares are purchased at market prices in accordance with the aforementioned regulations and the authorisation of the shareholders meeting. The shares are not purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out. The shares are to be repurchased exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

2. On any trading day, no more than 25 percent of the average daily volume of the shares on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out is purchased (XETRA). The average daily trading volume is based on the average daily trading volume on this trading venue during the 20 trading days preceding the purchase date.

Information regarding transactions related to the share buyback programme will be disclosed in an appropriate, aggregated form no later than the end of the seventh trading day following the date of execution of the transactions. In addition, the Company will publish the disclosed transactions on its website under “Investor Relations – Share –Share Buybacks for Employee Participation” and ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for at least five years from the date of disclosure.