SMI 11'310 -0.2%  SPI 14'519 -0.2%  Dow 33'978 0.1%  DAX 15'029 -0.8%  Euro 1.0027 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'135 -1.0%  Gold 1'924 -0.2%  Bitcoin 21'377 -2.4%  Dollar 0.9196 -0.2%  Öl 86.7 0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Munich Re-Aktie schwächer: Munich Re wünscht sich geringere Komplexität der Regulatorik
UBS-Aktie verliert: UBS hat bis Kriegsbeginn offenbar Millionenbeträge von russischen Oligarchen verwaltet
Logitech-Aktie leichter: CEO Bracken Darrell sieht Logitech mit zahlreichen Unsicherheiten konfrontiert
Ford-Aktie vorbörslich tiefer: Ford ruft Hunderttausende Autos wegen mangelhafter Kameras zurück
Commerzbank-Aktie freundlich: Commerzbank erfüllt auch 2022 DAX-Kriterium eines EBITDA-Gewinns
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
PharmaSGP Aktie [Valor: 55294050 / ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.01.2023 12:18:50

EQS-CMS: PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information

PharmaSGP
25.30 EUR -1.56%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PharmaSGP Holding SE / PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information
PharmaSGP Holding SE: Release of a capital market information

30.01.2023 / 12:18 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 4th Interim Announcement

In the period from January 23, 2023 up to and including January 27, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE bought back a total of  259 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE under the share buyback program; on January 3, 2023, PharmaSGP Holding SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on January 4, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from January 23, 2023 up to and including January 27, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
January 23, 2023 100 25.8000
January 24, 2023 100 25.6000
January 25, 2023 - -
January 26, 2023 59 26.5000
January 27, 2023 - -
In total 259 25.6544

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from January 4, 2023 up to and including January 27, 2023 thus amounts to 1319 shares.

The purchase of the PharmaSGP Holding SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by PharmaSGP Holding SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.pharmasgp.com at share buyback 2023.

Gräfelfing, January 27, 2023

PharmaSGP Holding SE
The Management Board


30.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PharmaSGP Holding SE
Lochhamer Schlag 1
82166 Gräfelfing
Germany
Internet: https://pharmasgp.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1546547  30.01.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1546547&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu PharmaSGP

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD 💳, BERKSHIRE vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD💳, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:39 Marktüberblick: Fresenius Medical Care gesucht
09:34 ☕ This week in markets, central banks 🏦, tech earnings💼, and US dollar💵🎢
09:17 Vontobel: derimail - 25.00% p.a. Autocallable BRC auf Credit Suisse, Idorsia mit 55% Barriere
08:44 DAX – Die Woche der Zinsentscheide
07:58 Schweizer Börse auf Richtungssuche
07:08 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Neues Bewegungspotenzial?
27.01.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
26.01.23 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Kering SA, Cie Financiere Richemont SA
25.01.23 Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD💳, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'754.79 19.67 I7SSMU
Short 11'999.34 13.80 H0SSMU
Short 12'478.40 8.67 CRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'312.03 30.01.2023 12:16:35
Long 10'860.11 19.51 MUSSMU
Long 10'624.45 13.97 A3SSMU
Long 10'167.05 8.94 5SSMPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

PharmaSGP 25.30 -1.56% PharmaSGP

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zurückhaltender Start in die "Notenbankenwoche": SMI und DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich - Hang Seng deutlich leichter
"Dr. Doom" Nouriel Roubini sieht Gold als beste Absicherung für "Megabedrohungen"
Erste Schätzungen: Palantir stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Wird die SEC wegen Verkauf eines Tesla-Aktienpakets aktiv? Verdacht auf Insider-Handel bei Elon Musk
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Vormittag
Novartis-Aktie etwas höher: Ex-Novartis-Chef wollte 2013 im Kanton Zug keine Steuern zahlen - EMA gibt Sandoz-Medikament gute Bewertung
Nach Teslas Preissenkungen: VW-Chef Blume will keinen Preiskampf mit dem Elektroauto-Vorreiter
Philips-Aktie springt hoch: Philips will nochmal Tausende Mitarbeiter entlassen - Quartalszahlen übertreffen Erwartungen
Logitech-Aktie leichter: CEO Bracken Darrell sieht Logitech mit zahlreichen Unsicherheiten konfrontiert
UBS-Aktie verliert: UBS hat bis Kriegsbeginn offenbar Millionenbeträge von russischen Oligarchen verwaltet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}