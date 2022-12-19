|
19.12.2022 11:58:55
EQS-CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PATRIZIA SE
/ Share buy-back
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
Acquisition of treasury shares
Augsburg, 19 December 2022 - In the period from 12 December 2022 up to and including
The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:
The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA SE website at
The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period
Contact:
19.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PATRIZIA SE
|Fuggerstraße 26
|86150 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.patrizia.ag
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1516531 19.12.2022 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu PATRIZIA SE
|
11:58
|EQS-CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
11:58
|EQS-CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
15.12.22
|EQS-Adhoc: PATRIZIA SE decides to extend current share buyback programme (EQS Group)
|
15.12.22
|EQS-Adhoc: PATRIZIA SE beschließt Verlängerung des laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogramms (EQS Group)
|
12.12.22
|EQS-CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
12.12.22
|EQS-CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
05.12.22
|EQS-CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
05.12.22
|EQS-CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)