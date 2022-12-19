EQS-CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares

Augsburg, 19 December 2022 - In the period from 12 December 2022 up to and including

16 December 2022, a number of 102,276 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA SE's current share buy-back programme.

The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement

of 15 December 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and

Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) 12.12.2022 20,932 9.0962 13.12.2022 21,000 9.4338 14.12.2022 18,594 9.2183 15.12.2022 20,750 9.2300 16.12.2022 21,000 8.9103

The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA SE website at

https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/share/share-buy-back-programme/

The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period

from 1 January 2022 up to and including 16 December 2022 amounts to a number of 3,337,804

shares.



The shares in PATRIZIA SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

