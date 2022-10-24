SMI 10'500 0.8%  SPI 13'426 0.8%  Dow 31'083 2.5%  DAX 12'794 0.5%  Euro 0.9844 0.1%  EStoxx50 3'485 0.2%  Gold 1'649 -0.5%  Bitcoin 19'357 -0.8%  Dollar 1.0013 0.6%  Öl 91.8 -1.9% 
Top News
Schweizer Unternehmen steuern auf ungewisse Zukunft zu
Huber+Suhner-Aktie springt an: Huber+Suhner wächst auch im dritten Quartal stark - Umsatzprognose angehoben
Philips-Aktie gibt deutlich nach: Philips verfehlt in Q3 die Markterwartungen und will "sofort" 4'000 Mitarbeiter entlassen
Hannover Rück-Aktie etwas schwächer: Hannover Rück will in Deutschland deutlich an der Preisschraube drehen
Roche-Aktie steigt: Roche erhält in den USA finale Zulassung für Covid-19-PCR-Test
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen


PATRIZIA Aktie [Valor: 2493539 / ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.10.2022 11:12:35

EQS-CMS: PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information

PATRIZIA
13.99 CHF -20.88%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: PATRIZIA SE / Share buy-back
PATRIZIA SE: Release of a capital market information

24.10.2022 / 11:12 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PATRIZIA SE: RELEASE OF A CAPITAL MARKET INFORMATION

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares
Augsburg, 24 October 2022 - In the period from 17 October 2022 up to and including
21 October 2022, a number of 74,768 shares were acquired as part of PATRIZIA SE's current share buy-back programme.

The start of the share buy-back programme was set for 1 January 2022 in the announcement
of 15 December 2021 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and
Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
17.10.2022 12,822 8.8950
18.10.2022 14,700 8.9925
19.10.2022 15,279 8.7436
20.10.2022 15,600 8.7575
21.10.2022 16,367 8.6562

The transactions in detailed form are published on the PATRIZIA SE website at

https://www.patrizia.ag/en/shareholders/share/share-buy-back-programme/

The total volume of shares acquired to date under this share buy-back programme in the period
from 1 January 2022 up to and including 21 October 2022 amounts to a number of 2,165,900
shares.

The shares in PATRIZIA SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by PATRIZIA SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:
Martin Praum                                                
Head of Investor Relations & Group Reporting
T +49 69 643505-1114                                  
investor.relations@patrizia.ag


24.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 26
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

1470365  24.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1470365&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu PATRIZIA SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten