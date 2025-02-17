EQS-CMS: Nemetschek SE: Release of a capital market information

|
Nemetschek SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Nemetschek SE
/ Transaction in own shares
Nemetschek SE
Munich
WKN: 645290 / ISIN: DE0006452907
Share buyback: Disclosure pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares - 2nd interim report and, at the same time, final report
In the period from February 10, 2025, up to and including February 14, 2025, a total of 75,705 shares were acquired as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025. The start of the Share Buyback Program 2025 was published by announcement of February 5, 2025, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
The shares were acquired by a credit institution commissioned by the Company as follows:
The total number of shares of Nemetschek SE repurchased under the Share Buyback Program 2025 until and including February 14, 2025, amounts to 91,205 shares. The total volume of the maximum number of shares to be purchased under the Share Buyback Program 2025 has thus been reached and the Share Buyback Program 2025 has been completed. The average purchase price per share paid on the stock exchange amounts to EUR 121.70. The total price for all shares repurchased under the Share Buyback Program 2025 amounts to EUR 11,099,323.95 (excluding acquisition costs).
The share buyback was carried out by a credit institution, commissioned by Nemetschek SE, exclusively via stock exchange.
Information about each transaction as well as the daily trading volume are published pursuant to Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the internet under the following link: ir.nemetschek.com/sharebuyback
