EQS-CMS: Nagarro SE: Release of a capital market information

05.05.2025 / 11:33 CET/CEST

Nagarro SE / Share Buyback – 13th Interim Announcement

Munich, 05 May 2025 – In the period from 28 April 2025, up to and including 02 May 2025, Nagarro SE has bought back a total of 43,903 no-par value shares of Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200) within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of 5 February 2025, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on 6 February 2025.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 28 April 2025, up to and including 02 May 2025, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted

average stock market share price (EUR) Aggregate price (EUR) 28 April 2025 - - - 29 April 2025 16,404 63.2217 1,037,088.77 30 April 2025 18,582 64.0116 1,189,463.55 01 May 2025 - - - 02 May 2025 8,917 63.7893 568,809.19 Total: 43,903 63.6713 2,795,361.51



The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by Nagarro SE since 6 February 2025, up to and including 02 May 2025, within the framework of the share buyback program thus amounts to 487.835 no-par value shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback-2025.

The purchase of the shares of Nagarro SE was carried out by a bank assigned by Nagarro SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).