EQS-CMS: Nagarro SE: Release of a capital market information

Nagarro
64.60 EUR -0.62%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Nagarro SE / Nagarro SE: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
Nagarro SE: Release of a capital market information

22.04.2025 / 10:31 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nagarro SE / Share Buyback – 11th Interim Announcement

Munich, 22 April 2025 – In the period from 14 April 2025, up to and including 17 April 2025, Nagarro SE has bought back a total of 43,692 no-par value shares of Nagarro SE (ISIN: DE000A3H2200) within the framework of the share buyback program. In the announcement of 5 February 2025, pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares would commence on 6 February 2025.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from 14 April 2025, up to and including 17 April 2025, and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregated volume
(number of shares)		 Volume-weighted
average stock market share price (EUR)		 Aggregate price (EUR)
14 April 2025 7,082 71.3999 505,654.09
15 April 2025 9,010 71.7442 646,415.24
16 April 2025 12,779 68.8055 879,265.48
17 April 2025 14,821 66.0795 979,364.27
       
Total: 43,692 68.9073 3,010,699.08


The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by Nagarro SE since 6 February 2025, up to and including 17 April 2025, within the framework of the share buyback program thus amounts to 404,120 no-par value shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online under https://www.nagarro.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback-2025.

The purchase of the shares of Nagarro SE was carried out by a bank assigned by Nagarro SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading).


22.04.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Baierbrunner Straße 15
81379 München
Germany
Internet: www.nagarro.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2121432  22.04.2025 CET/CEST