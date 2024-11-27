EQS-CMS: Multitude P.L.C.: Release of a capital market information

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’631 0.0%  SPI 15’500 0.1%  Dow 44’860 0.3%  DAX 19’246 -0.3%  Euro 0.9322 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’734 -0.6%  Gold 2’652 0.8%  Bitcoin 82’944 1.7%  Dollar 0.8816 -0.6%  Öl 73.2 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Pierer Mobility41860974Roche1203204Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Für diese Schweizer Aktien zeigen sich Analysten optimistisch
UBS-Aktie dennoch schwächer: Bundesstrafgericht spricht UBS im Fall Bulgaria frei
PUMA-Aktie in Rot: PUMA und Portugals Fussballverband besiegeln langjährige Zusammenarbeit
Investment-Tipp Continental-Aktie: Bernstein Research bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Commerzbank-Aktie sinkt: RBC Capital Markets senkt Commerzbank-Kursziel
Suche...

Multitude Aktie [Valor: 136370116 / ISIN: MT0002810100]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.11.2024 15:00:06

EQS-CMS: Multitude P.L.C.: Release of a capital market information

Multitude
4.85 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Multitude P.L.C. / Multitude p.l.c.: Repurchase of own shares 19.11.- 26.11.2024
Multitude P.L.C.: Release of a capital market information

27.11.2024 / 15:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Multitude p.l.c.: Repurchase of own shares 19.11.- 26.11.2024

 

Gzira, 27 November 2024 – Multitude P.L.C., a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40G1Q, ISIN: MT0002810100) (“Multitude”, “Company” or “Group”) announces the acquisition of its own shares between 19 November 2024 and 26 November 2024, as follows:

 

Date Number of shares Weighted average price/share, EUR* Daily purchase amount in EUR Trading venue (MIC Code)
19 November 2024 1,612 € 4.80 € 7,744.26 XETRA
19 November 2024 700 € 4.79 € 3,354.00 TRADEGATE
20 November 2024 1,591 € 4.60 € 7,310.80 XETRA
20 November 2024 750 € 4.62 € 3,467.40 TRADEGATE
21 November 2024 900 € 4.58 € 4,117.60 XETRA
21 November 2024 1,100 € 4.59 € 5,052.00 TRADEGATE
22 November 2024 1,000 € 4.65 € 4,650.04 XETRA
22 November 2024 700 € 4.68 € 3,276.04 TRADEGATE
25 November 2024 2,100 € 4.83 € 10,150.00 XETRA
25 November 2024 1,100 € 4.87 € 5,362.00 TRADEGATE
26 November 2024 2,050 € 4.80 € 9,850,00 XETRA
26 November 2024 700 € 4.81 € 3,370.50 TRADEGATE
TOTAL 14,303 € 4.72 € 67,704.64  

 

 

*Rounded to two decimals

Detailed information on transactions is available on the website of Multitude (www.multitude.com).

On 14 November 2024, Multitude announced that its Board of Directors has, pursuant to Article 106(4) of the Companies Act (Chapter 386 of the Laws of Malta) (the “Maltese Companies Act”), resolved to implement a share buyback programme to repurchase up to 200,000 of the Company’s own shares (the “Programme). The Programme, in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and under the authorisation granted by Multitude's Board of Directors on 13 November 2024, started on 19 November 2024 and ends at the latest on 30 June 2025.

From 19 November 2024 to 26 November 2024, a total of 14,303 shares were purchased under the share buyback programme, at a total cost of EUR 67,704.64. Following these transactions, Multitude p.l.c. now holds 133,603 treasury shares.

 

 

Contact:

Lasse Mäkelä 
Chief Strategy and IR Officer
Phone: +41 79 371 34 17
E-Mail: Lasse.makela@multitude.com
 

About Multitude P.L.C.:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Banking-as-a-Service Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 16 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005 and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'E4l'. www.multitude.com


27.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Multitude P.L.C.
ST Business Centre 120, The Strand
GZR 1027 Gzira
Malta
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

2039671  27.11.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2039671&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Multitude SE Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten