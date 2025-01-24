Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-CMS: Multitude AG: Release of a capital market information

Multitude
4.95 EUR 2.48%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Multitude AG / Multitude AG: Repurchase of own shares 15.01- 21.01.2025
Multitude AG: Release of a capital market information

24.01.2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Multitude AG: Repurchase of own shares 15.01- 21.01.2025

Zug, 24 January 2025 – Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) (“Multitude”, “Company” or “Group”) announces the acquisition of its own shares between 15 January 2025 and 21 January 2025, as follows:

Date Number of shares Weighted average price/share, EUR* Daily purchase amount in EUR Trading venue (MIC Code)
15 January 2025 2,000 € 5.13 € 10,254.20 XETRA
16 January 2025 1,804 € 5.05 € 9,106.95 XETRA
17 January 2025 1,700 € 4.98 € 8,473.31 XETRA
20 January 2025 1,700 € 4.87 € 8,271.01 XETRA
21 January 2025 1,590 € 4.89 € 7,773.35 XETRA
TOTAL 8,794 € 4.99 € 43,878.82  

*Rounded to two decimals

Detailed information about the transactions is available on the website of Multitude (https://www.multitude.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-buyback).

On 14 November 2024, Multitude announced that its Board of Directors has, pursuant to Article 106(4) of the Companies Act (Chapter 386 of the Laws of Malta) (the “Maltese Companies Act”), resolved to implement a share buyback programme to repurchase up to 200,000 of the Company’s own shares (the “Programme). The Programme, in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and under the authorisation granted by Multitude's Board of Directors on 13 November 2024, started on 19 November 2024 and ends at the latest on 30 June 2025.

From 15 January 2025 to 21 January 2025, a total of 8,794 shares were purchased under the share buyback programme, at a total cost of EUR 43,878.82. Following these transactions, Multitude AG now holds 205,892 treasury shares.

Contact:

Lasse Mäkelä 
Chief Strategy and IR Officer
Phone: +41 79 371 34 17
E-Mail: Lasse.makela@multitude.com
 

About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 800 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT'. www.multitude.com


24.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Multitude AG
Grafenauweg 8
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

2074477  24.01.2025 CET/CEST

