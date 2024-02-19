Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'392 0.7%  SPI 14'885 0.6%  Dow 38'628 -0.4%  DAX 17'076 -0.2%  Euro 0.9489 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'760 -0.1%  Gold 2'017 0.2%  Bitcoin 45'980 0.2%  Dollar 0.8817 0.1%  Öl 83.5 -0.1% 
19.02.2024 16:06:06

EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

MLP
7.62 CHF -7.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / Interim announcement / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback – 7th interim announcement
MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

19.02.2024 / 16:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MLP SE: Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback –
7th interim announcement

 

In the time period from February 12, 2024 until and including February 16, 2024, a number of 46,815 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2024 was disclosed on December 13, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Average price (EUR)
February 12, 2024 9,682 5.3390
February 13, 2024 9,507 5.3489
February 14, 2024 8,452 5.3220
February 15, 2024 9,612 5.4079
February 16, 2024 9,562 5.4621

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2024 until and including February 16, 2024 amounts to 464,508 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.

 


19.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1840369  19.02.2024 CET/CEST

