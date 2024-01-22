Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Club um Apple, Microsoft & Co.: Diese drei Unternehmen könnten bald eine Marktkapitalisierung von mehr als 1 Billion US-Dollar haben
Heidelberg Materials-Aktie: Jefferies & Company Inc. vergibt Bewertung
Vor Roche-Zahlenvorlage: Barclays-Analystin findet warnende Worte und sieht Herausforderungen in 2024
Deutsche Bank AG veröffentlicht Investment-Empfehlung: BASF-Aktie mit Buy
Roche-Analyse: So bewertet Deutsche Bank AG die Roche-Aktie
MLP Aktie [Valor: 340699 / ISIN: DE0006569908]
22.01.2024 14:10:21

EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

MLP
7.62 CHF -7.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / Interim announcement / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback – 3rd interim announcement
MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

22.01.2024 / 14:10 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MLP SE: Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback –
3rd interim announcement

 

In the time period from January 15, 2024 until and including January 19, 2024, a number of 82,181 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2024 was disclosed on December 13, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Average price (EUR)
January 15, 2024 17,137 5.3730
January 16, 2024 17,144 5.3971
January 17, 2024 16,621 5.3150
January 18, 2024 15,704 5.3548
January 19, 2024 15,575 5.3638

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2024 until and including January 19, 2024 amounts to 259,285 shares.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.

 


22.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1820239  22.01.2024 CET/CEST

