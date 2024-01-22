|
22.01.2024 14:10:21
EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE
/ Interim announcement / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback – 3rd interim announcement
MLP SE: Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback –
In the time period from January 15, 2024 until and including January 19, 2024, a number of 82,181 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2024 was disclosed on December 13, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2024 until and including January 19, 2024 amounts to 259,285 shares.
The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.
22.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MLP SE
|Alte Heerstraße 40
|69168 Wiesloch
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mlp-se.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1820239 22.01.2024 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu MLP SE
|
14:10
|EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
14:10
|EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
15.01.24
|EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
15.01.24
|EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
08.01.24
|EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
08.01.24
|EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
13.12.23
|EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
13.12.23
|EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
Analysen zu MLP SE
Bitcoin Spot ETF | BX Swiss TV
Die US-Börsenaufsicht SEC hat erstmals Bitcoin-ETFs zugelassen. Diese können direkt in die Kryptowährung investieren.
Ein Meilenstein für Kryptowährungen?
Heute zu Gast Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe bei 21Shares.
Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Bernhard Wenger weiter einen Einblick in die Entwicklung des Bitcoin-Marktes und weitere Kryptowährungen wie Solana und Ethereum.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFreundlicher Wochenauftakt: SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich - Hang Seng gibt kräftig nach
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gehen mit Gewinnen in die neue Handelswoche. In Fernost konnten sich die Anleger am Montag hingegen nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}