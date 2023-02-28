SMI 11'183 -0.3%  SPI 14'393 -0.4%  Dow 32'889 0.2%  DAX 15'422 0.3%  Euro 0.9946 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'253 0.1%  Gold 1'815 -0.1%  Bitcoin 21'925 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9356 0.0%  Öl 84.0 1.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Bellevue-Aktie im Minus: Bellevue verzeichnet in schwierigem Anlagejahr Netto-Geldabflüsse von 577 Mio
NEL ASA-Aktie springt an: NEL ASA legt beim Umsatz zu - Nettoverlust fällt höher aus
Bayer-Aktie im Minus: Bayer erwartet 2023 einen rückläufigen Gewinn - Zahl der Glyphosat-Schadensersatzklagen steigt weiter
Feintool-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Feintool mit kräftigem Umsatzplus dank Übernahme
Berkshire-Vize Charlie Munger: So sah das Depot der Daily Journal Corporation im vierten Quartal 2022 aus
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
MLP Aktie [Valor: 340699 / ISIN: DE0006569908]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.02.2023 14:57:45

EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

MLP
7.62 CHF -7.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: MLP SE / MLP SE / Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 8th interim announcement
MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

28.02.2023 / 14:57 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from February 20, 2023 until and including February 24, 2023 a number of 108,566 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2023 was disclosed on December 15, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Average price (EUR)
20.02.2023 20,639 5.1020
21.02.2023 20,791 5.0960
22.02.2023 21,657 4.9929
23.02.2023 22,618 5.0026
24.02.2023 22,861 4.9331

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2023 until and including February 24, 2023 amounted to 347,916 shares on February 10, 2023; to 439,830 shares on February 17, 2023 and to 548,396 on February 24, 2023.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.

 


28.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstraße 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1570975  28.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1570975&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu MLP SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten