EQS-CMS: MLP SE: Release of a capital market information

MLP SE / Share buyback

In the time period from February 20, 2023 until and including February 24, 2023 a number of 108,566 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of MLP SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 2, 2023 was disclosed on December 15, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Commission Delegation Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Average price (EUR) 20.02.2023 20,639 5.1020 21.02.2023 20,791 5.0960 22.02.2023 21,657 4.9929 23.02.2023 22,618 5.0026 24.02.2023 22,861 4.9331

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of MLP SE (https://www.mlp-se.com).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 2, 2023 until and including February 24, 2023 amounted to 347,916 shares on February 10, 2023; to 439,830 shares on February 17, 2023 and to 548,396 on February 24, 2023.

The purchase of the shares of MLP SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra) by a bank commissioned by MLP SE.