EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

LEIFHEIT
20.25 CHF 1.11%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 – 49. Interim announcement and final notification
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

05.05.2025 / 14:32 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
 

Share buyback program 2024 – 49. Interim announcement and final notification

Nassau/Germany, 5 May 2025 – Leifheit AG completed its 2024 share buyback program as scheduled on 30 April 2025. The commencement of the share buyback program was disclosed on 14 May 2024 and its extension was disclosed on 11 December 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

Most recently, in the period from 28 April 2025 up to and including 30 April 2025, a number of 17,403 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG. The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date
 		 Trading platform Aggregated volume
(number of shares)		 Volume-weighted average price
(€) 
28.04.2025 Xetra 2,957 21.6811
28.04.2025 Tradegate Exchange 2,529 21.7937
29.04.2025 Xetra 3,224 22.2560
29.04.2025 Tradegate Exchange 2,628 22.2044
30.04.2025 Xetra 3,313 21.5000
30.04.2025 Tradegate Exchange 2,752 21.6168

 

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 30 April 2025 amounts to a number of 397,145 shares. This corresponds to approximately 3.97% of the share capital. The amount of share capital attributable to this is k€ 1,191. An amount of k€ 6,991 (including incidental costs) was spent on this – at an average price (excluding incidental costs) of € 17.5344 per share.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

Including the treasury shares acquired in previous years, Leifheit AG held 870,686 treasury shares on 30 April 2025. This corresponds to 8.71% of the share capital. The corresponding interest in the share capital is k€ 2,612.

 

Contact

Leifheit AG
56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com


05.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2130204  05.05.2025 CET/CEST

