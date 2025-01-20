EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 – 34. Interim announcement

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052





Share buyback program 2024 – 34. Interim announcement

Nassau/Germany, 20 January 2025 – In the period from 13 January 2025 up to and including 17 January 2025, a number of 6,712 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 and the extension of which was disclosed on 11 December 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date

Trading platform Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (€)

13.01.2025 Xetra 997 16.2557 13.01.2025 Tradegate Exchange 504 16.3000 14.01.2025 Xetra 1,027 16.1512 14.01.2025 Tradegate Exchange 506 16.3000 15.01.2025 Xetra 710 16.5961 15.01.2025 Tradegate Exchange 400 16.7000 16.01.2025 Xetra 1,025 16.9500 17.01.2025 Tradegate Exchange 515 16.8500 17.01.2025 Xetra 1,028 16.8500

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 17 January 2025 amounts to a number of 219,406 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

