EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’026 0.3%  SPI 16’026 0.3%  Dow 43’488 0.8%  DAX 20’908 0.0%  Euro 0.9422 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’150 0.0%  Gold 2’709 0.3%  Bitcoin 98’837 6.6%  Dollar 0.9132 -0.1%  Öl 80.5 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger Technology135706599Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882
Top News
JP Morgan Chase & Co. gibt Roche-Aktie Underweight
Ypsomed-Aktien nach Kaufempfehlung deutlich höher
Hypoport-Aktie deutlich fester: Hypoport verzeichnet höheres Geschäftsvolumen bei Immobilien
Buffetts Portfolio im Fokus: So bewerten Analysten die Aktien des Börsengurus
Kartellamt genehmigt Joint Venture von Rheinmetall und Leonardo - Aktien höher
Suche...

LEIFHEIT Aktie [Valor: 339919 / ISIN: DE0006464506]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.01.2025 11:39:08

EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

LEIFHEIT
15.75 CHF 0.74%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 – 34. Interim announcement
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

20.01.2025 / 11:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

 

Share buyback program 2024 – 34. Interim announcement

Nassau/Germany, 20 January 2025 – In the period from 13 January 2025 up to and including 17 January 2025, a number of 6,712 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 and the extension of which was disclosed on 11 December 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date 
 		 Trading platform Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (€)
 
13.01.2025 Xetra 997 16.2557
13.01.2025 Tradegate Exchange 504 16.3000
14.01.2025 Xetra 1,027 16.1512
14.01.2025 Tradegate Exchange 506 16.3000
15.01.2025 Xetra 710 16.5961
15.01.2025 Tradegate Exchange 400 16.7000
16.01.2025 Xetra 1,025 16.9500
17.01.2025 Tradegate Exchange 515 16.8500
17.01.2025 Xetra 1,028 16.8500

 

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 17 January 2025 amounts to a number of 219,406 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

  

Contact

Leifheit AG
56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com


20.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2070951  20.01.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2070951&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu LEIFHEIT AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten