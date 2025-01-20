|
EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft
/ Share buyback program 2024 – 34. Interim announcement
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Share buyback program 2024 – 34. Interim announcement
Nassau/Germany, 20 January 2025 – In the period from 13 January 2025 up to and including 17 January 2025, a number of 6,712 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 and the extension of which was disclosed on 11 December 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.
The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 17 January 2025 amounts to a number of 219,406 shares.
The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.
Contact
Leifheit AG
|Company:
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
|Leifheitstraße 1
|56377 Nassau
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.leifheit-group.com
