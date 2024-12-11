EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Extension of the share buyback program 2024

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



11.12.2024 / 15:15 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notice pursuant to Article 5 para. 1 (a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and

Article 2 para. 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Extension of the share buyback program 2024

Leifheit AG, Leifheitstraße 1, 56377 Nassau, Germany

Nassau/Germany, 11 December 2024 – The share buyback Program announced by Leifheit AG in an ad hoc release dated 2 May 2024 (“share buyback program 2024”) was limited until 11 December 2024. During the period from 15 May 2024 to 11 December 2024 shares in Leifheit AG (ISIN DE000646450) should be acquired to a total purchase price (excluding ancillary acquisition costs) of up to EUR 8.5 million.

The Board of Management of Leifheit AG today decided with the approval of the Supervisory Board to extend the share buyback program 2024. The share buyback program 2024 will now be continued from 11 December 2024 until presumably 30 April 2025. Leifheit AG will acquire own shares via XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

Up to and including 10 December 2024, Leifheit AG purchased a total volume of 196,731 shares at a total purchase price (excluding transaction costs) of around EUR 3.4 million under the share buyback program 2024. This means that around EUR 5.1 million is still available for continuing the program. Leifheit AG can still buy back a maximum of 329,728 own shares.

The share buyback program is intended to enable shareholders to participate in the company's good liquidity situation over and above the dividend.

The Board of Management is making use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 30 September 2020, under which Leifheit AG is authorized until 29 September 2025 to acquire its own no-par value bearer shares in Leifheit AG in the amount of up to 10% of the share capital existing at the time this authorization becomes effective or – if this value is lower – at the time this authorization is exercised. This corresponds to 1,000,000 shares. The shares acquired based on this authorization, together with other treasury shares that Leifheit AG has already acquired and still holds or that are attributable to it in accordance with Sections 71d and 71e German Stock Corporation Act (AktG), may at no time account for more than 10% of the respective share capital of Leifheit AG. At the time of publication of this notice, Leifheit AG holds 670,272 treasury shares. No treasury shares are attributable to Leifheit AG in accordance with Sections 71d and 71e German Stock Corporation Act (AktG).

The authorization of 30 September 2020 may be exercised once or several times, individually or jointly, in whole or in part.

As shares are acquired on the stock exchange, the purchase price per share paid by Leifheit AG (excluding ancillary acquisition costs) may not exceed the arithmetic mean closing price of Leifheit AG shares in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange over the three trading days prior to entering into the purchase obligation by more than 10% and may not fall below this value by more than 10%.

The share buyback program 2024 is based on the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (“EU Regulation 596/2014”) in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards on the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures (“EU Regulation 2016/1052”), with the exception of Article 5 para. 2 of EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 para. 1 (a) of EU Regulation 2016/1052.

The share buyback program 2024 will be arranged by an independent bank acting in its own name on behalf of Leifheit AG. The bank must carry out the acquisition of Leifheit AG shares in accordance with the regulations referred to above and comply with the provisions of the authorization dated 30 September 2020. The bank makes its decisions on the timing of acquiring shares in Leifheit AG independently of and without being influenced by Leifheit AG in accordance with Article 4 para. 2 (b) EU Regulation 2016/1052. In this respect, Leifheit AG will not exert any influence on the bank’s decisions.

Shares in Leifheit AG are acquired in accordance with the trading conditions pursuant to Article 3 EU Regulation 2016/1052. In particular, Leifheit AG shares will not be acquired at a price that exceeds the last independent trade or the highest current independent bid (should it be higher) on the trading venue on which the acquisition takes place. In addition, no more than 25% of the average daily share turnover on the trading venue on which the purchase is made is to be acquired on any single trading day. The average daily share turnover is calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume during the 20 trading days prior to the respective acquisition date.

The Board of Management of Leifheit AG may suspend the share buyback program 2024 at any time and, if necessary, resume or terminate it prematurely to the extent permitted by law.

Acquired shares can be used for all legally permissible purposes, in particular also as (partial) consideration in the acquisition of companies, parts of companies or interests in companies or other assets as well as in the context of business combinations.

Information on the transactions related to the share buyback program 2024 will be appropriately disclosed in detailed and aggregated form no later than the end of the seventh trading day following the date of execution of such transactions. In addition, Leifheit AG will publish the disclosed transactions on the investor relations/share buyback 2024 section of its website https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/ and ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for at least five years from the date of disclosure.

Nassau/Germany, 11 December 2024

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

The Board of Management