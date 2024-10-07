EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 - 20. Interim announcement

07.10.2024 / 15:36 CET/CEST

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 – 20. Interim announcement

Nassau/Germany, 07 October 2024 – In the period from 30 September 2024 up to and including 04 October 2024, a number of 4,983 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date

Trading platform Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (€)

30.09.2024 Xetra 33 17.9500 30.09.2024 Tradegate Exchange 669 17.8715 01.10.2024 Xetra 497 18.0000 01.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 619 17.9953 02.10.2024 Xetra 505 17.7751 02.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 611 17.8404 03.10.2024 Xetra 486 18.0000 03.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 547 17.9969 04.10.2024 Xetra 480 17.9000 04.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 536 18.0000

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 04 October 2024 amounts to a number of 141,105 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

Contact

Leifheit AG

56377 Nassau

ir@leifheit.com