Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’035 0.3%  SPI 16’072 0.2%  Dow 42’221 -0.3%  DAX 19’125 0.0%  Euro 0.9371 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4’969 0.3%  Gold 2’647 -0.2%  Bitcoin 53’912 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8537 -0.6%  Öl 79.1 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Aktien-Analyse: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bewertet ABB (Asea Brown Boveri)-Aktie
VW-Chef setzt im E-Auto-Zollstreit auf Einigung mit China - Aktie schwächer
Analysten sehen bei Microsoft-Aktie Potenzial
Beiersdorf-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Beiersdorf hält Nachhaltigkeitszielen fest
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Analyse: Bernstein Research stuft DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)-Aktie mit Outperform ein
Suche...
LEIFHEIT Aktie [Valor: 339919 / ISIN: DE0006464506]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.10.2024 15:36:07

EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

LEIFHEIT
16.57 CHF 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 - 20. Interim announcement
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

07.10.2024 / 15:36 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 – 20. Interim announcement

  

Nassau/Germany, 07 October 2024 – In the period from 30 September 2024 up to and including 04 October 2024, a number of 4,983 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date 
 		 Trading platform Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (€)
 
30.09.2024 Xetra 33 17.9500
30.09.2024 Tradegate Exchange 669 17.8715
01.10.2024 Xetra 497 18.0000
01.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 619 17.9953
02.10.2024 Xetra 505 17.7751
02.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 611 17.8404
03.10.2024 Xetra 486 18.0000
03.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 547 17.9969
04.10.2024 Xetra 480 17.9000
04.10.2024 Tradegate Exchange 536 18.0000

 

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 04 October 2024 amounts to a number of 141,105 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

  

Contact

Leifheit AG
56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com


07.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2003515  07.10.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2003515&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu LEIFHEIT AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten