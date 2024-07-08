EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 – 7. Interim announcement

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



08.07.2024 / 11:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 – 7. Interim announcement

Nassau/Germany, 8 July 2024 – In the period from 24 June 2024 up to and including 6 July 2024, a number of 4.672 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date

Trading

platform Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted

average price (€)

01.07.2024 Xetra 692 17.0500 01.07.2024 Tradegate Exchange 575 16.9739 02.07.2024 Xetra 13 16.8000 03.07.2024 Xetra 626 17.0000 03.07.2024 Tradegate Exchange 542 16.9914 04.07.2024 Tradegate Exchange 604 17.4000 04.07.2024 Xetra 600 17.3000 05.07.2024 Tradegate 613 17.4000 05.07.2024 Xetra 407 17.4000

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 5 July 2024 amounts to a number of 43,598 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

Contact

Leifheit AG

56377 Nassau

ir@leifheit.com