Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’059 0.4%  SPI 16’072 0.4%  Dow 39’376 0.2%  DAX 18’587 0.6%  Euro 0.9709 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’014 0.7%  Gold 2’372 -0.8%  Bitcoin 51’584 3.0%  Dollar 0.8954 0.0%  Öl 85.7 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278Tesla11448018
Top News
Absatz von Daimler Truck sinkt drastisch im 2. Quartal - Aktie nahezu unbewegt
Investment-Tipp Covestro-Aktie: UBS AG bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
UBS AG beurteilt Deutsche Bank-Aktie mit Buy
Holcim-Aktie höher: Übernahme belgische Bauschutt-Recyclingfirma
Kühne + Nagel-Aktie tiefer: Spekulation auf Nahost-Waffenruhe führt zu Druck
Suche...
ZERO Depot
LEIFHEIT Aktie [Valor: 339919 / ISIN: DE0006464506]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
08.07.2024 11:20:33

EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

finanzen.net zero LEIFHEIT-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

LEIFHEIT
16.45 CHF -0.86%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 – 7. Interim announcement
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

08.07.2024 / 11:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 – 7. Interim announcement

  

Nassau/Germany, 8 July 2024 – In the period from 24 June 2024 up to and including 6 July 2024, a number of 4.672 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date 
 		 Trading
platform		 Aggregated volume
(number of shares)		 Volume-weighted
average price (€)
 
01.07.2024 Xetra 692 17.0500
01.07.2024 Tradegate Exchange 575 16.9739
02.07.2024 Xetra 13 16.8000
03.07.2024 Xetra 626 17.0000
03.07.2024 Tradegate Exchange 542 16.9914
04.07.2024 Tradegate Exchange 604 17.4000
04.07.2024 Xetra 600 17.3000
05.07.2024 Tradegate 613 17.4000
05.07.2024 Xetra 407 17.4000

 

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 5 July 2024 amounts to a number of 43,598 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

  

Contact

Leifheit AG
56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com


08.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1941547  08.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1941547&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu LEIFHEIT AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu LEIFHEIT AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

📈 KI-Aktien im Fokus: Nvidia, Apple & die Zukunft – Im Interview mit Tim Schäfer wirft David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) einen Blick auf Aktientitel, die sich auf künstliche Intelligenz fokussieren und diese im Unternehmen weiterentwickeln und einsetzen. Ausserdem sprechen die beiden über:

🔮 Mögliche zukünftige Gewinner von KI-Technologien
📜 Regulierung & Markttrends
🔄 Berufsrollen im Wandel
📊 Investment-Tipps und 💼 Anlagestrategie

Woran liegt der aktuelle Höhenrausch? Geht es so weiter und sind Rohstoffe interessant für Tims Anlagestrategie?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI – Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11:26 Marktüberblick: Kurssprung bei Aixtron
09:24 SMI-Schwäche hält an
08:38 Kering auf dem Weg zu neuem Glanz?
06:24 UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Auf Rekordjagd
05.07.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Nvidia, Qualcomm
05.07.24 Silver"s Outshining Gold
05.07.24 KI – Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX TV
04.07.24 Julius Bär: 12.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Leonteq AG
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’497.20 19.36 NRSSMU
Short 12’772.46 13.34 SSCM8U
Short 13’221.45 8.89 HSSM6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’060.37 08.07.2024 11:31:41
Long 11’475.37 18.61 UBSGIU
Long 11’280.00 13.85
Long 10’820.00 8.67
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Holcim-Aktie höher: Übernahme belgische Bauschutt-Recyclingfirma
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Weiterer Vorstoss in die Krypto-Welt.: Sony will mit Relaunch der Börse für Bitcoin & Co. WhaleFin durchstarten
Nestlé-Aktie fällt: Formelle Ermittlung gegen Nestlé Frankreich wegen kontaminierter Pizzas
Nach Frankreich-Wahl: Darum ist der Euro stabil - EUR/CHF büsst etwas ein
Ferraris Einstieg in die E-Mobilität: Der erwartete Preis des ersten Modells des Tesla-Konkurrenten
Rosenblatt: Apples KI-Strategie auf dem Prüfstand - Warum sie überzeugen könnte
UBS-Aktie im Plus: SNB-Chef Jordan gibt dem Management die Schuld am Niedergang der CS
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Sonntagmittag entwickeln
Nach Frankreich-Wahl: SMI höher -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich tiefer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit