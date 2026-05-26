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Kontron Aktie 10395864 / AT0000A0E9W5

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26.05.2026 12:00:03

EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Other issuer/company information

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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Kontron AG / Notification on buy-back program
Kontron AG: Other issuer/company information

26.05.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Kontron AG

Linz, Austria

- ISIN AT0000A0E9W5 -

- German Securities Identification Number WKN A0X9EJ-

 

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Information regarding a share buyback / 9. Interim announcement

In the period from May 18 – May 22, 2026, Kontron AG acquired a total of 100,000 own shares (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) under the share buyback as announced on March 25, 2026 in accordance with Article 65(1)(8) Austrian Stock Corporation Act ("Share Buyback Program I 2026"). 

The shares were repurchased by a credit institution commissioned by Kontron AG via the trading venues listed below. The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price, the highest and lowest price per share and the aggregated volume for the period mentioned amounted to per day:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Via XETRA-Handel of the Frankfurter Stock Exchange (regulated market)   
via CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (CEUX)
(MTF)		  
via Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
(MTF)		 via Aquis Exchange (AQEU)
(MTF)		 Weighted average price (VWAP in EUR)  
Highest price paid per share (EUR)		  
Lowest price paid per share (EUR)		 Aggregated volume of the repurchased shares (EUR)
Total 100,000 100,000 0 0 0 22.873060 23.2000 22.4600 2,287,306.00
18.05.2025 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 22.8705 23.1200 22.7000 457,410.00
19.05.2025 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 22.8628 23.2000 22.4600 457,256.00
20.05.2025 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 22.7354 23.0000 22.5000 454,708.00
21.05.2025 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 22.9774 23.1600 22.7400 459,548.00
22.05.2025 20,000 20,000 0 0 0 22.9192 23.2000 22.7000 458,384.00

 

 

The total number of the own shares repurchased by Kontron AG during the Share Buyback Program I 2026 amounts to in total 1,172,746 shares.

Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published in accordance with Article 2(3) of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Kontron AG Investor Relations website at: https://www.kontron.com/en/group/investors/capital-measures/share-buyback-programs

 

Linz, May 26, 2026

 

The Executive Board


26.05.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: https://www.kontron.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2332658  26.05.2026 CET/CEST

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