19.04.2024 14:37:58
EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information
JDC Group AG
/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Wiesbaden, 19 April 2024
JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
Announcement in connection with the share buyback program
23rd Interim Reporting
In the time period from 15 April 2024 until and including 19 April 2024 a number of 2,775 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 10 November 2023 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 November 2023 amounts to 134,171.
The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.
Wiesbaden, 19 April 2024
JDC Group AG
|English
|JDC Group AG
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|http://www.jdcgroup.de
