EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information



19.04.2024 / 14:37 CET/CEST

Wiesbaden, 19 April 2024

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

23rd Interim Reporting

In the time period from 15 April 2024 until and including 19 April 2024 a number of 2,775 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 10 November 2023 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 15 April 2024 970 22.4381 21,765.00 16 April 2024 924 22.3000 20,605.20 18 April 2024 881 22.5460 19,606.30 Total 2,775 22.3339 61,976.50

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 November 2023 amounts to 134,171.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 19 April 2024

JDC Group AG

The Managing Board