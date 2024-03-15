Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
JDC Group Aktie [Valor: 2351305 / ISIN: DE000A0B9N37]
EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

JDC Group
21.62 CHF -0.05%
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

15.03.2024 / 15:08 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Wiesbaden, 15 March 2024

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

18th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 11 March 2024 until and including 15 March 2024 a number of 3,898 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 10 November 2023 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro)
11 March 2024 1,023 22.3543 22,868.50
13 March 2024 1,098 23.3357 25,622.60
14 March 2024 884 23.4548 20,734.00
15 March 2024 893 22.6091 20,189.90
Total 3,898 22.9387 89,415.00
         

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 November 2023 amounts to 112,416.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 15 March 2024

JDC Group AG
The Managing Board

 


15.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1860267  15.03.2024 CET/CEST

