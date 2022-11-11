EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Wiesbaden, 11 November 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

15th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 07 November 2022 until and including 11 November 2022 a number of 5,673 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 29 July 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro) 07 November 2022 411 17.6000 7,233.60 08 November 2022 1,306 17.1160 22,353.50 09 November 2022 1,328 17.5000 23,240.00 10 November 2022 1,306 17.7849 23,227.10 11 November 2022 1,322 17.9114 23,678.85 Total 5,673 17.5803 99,733.05

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 01 August 2022 amounts to 96,259.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

