SMI 11'113 -0.1%  SPI 14'225 -0.1%  Dow 33'715 3.7%  DAX 14'202 0.4%  Euro 0.9788 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3'869 0.6%  Gold 1'765 0.6%  Bitcoin 16'532 -2.5%  Dollar 0.9494 -1.6%  Öl 96.3 3.2% 
Top News
FAANG-Aktien "zu gross geworden": Jim Cramer warnt vor schwachem Umfeld für Meta, Amazon, Netflix & Co.
Holcim-Aktie im Plus: Holcim kauft ab Montag eigene Aktien zurück
Commerzbank-Aktie tiefer: Erneuter Streikt bei Commerzbank-Tochter ComTS
Richemont-Aktie schiesst hoch: Richemont mit tiefroten Zahlen, aber starkem Wachstum - Patricia Gandji steigt in Geschäftsleitung auf
Stabilus-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Umsatz im Geschäftsjahr über den Erwartungen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen


JDC Group Aktie [Valor: 2351305 / ISIN: DE000A0B9N37]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.11.2022 14:39:04

EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

JDC Group
17.46 CHF -0.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

11.11.2022 / 14:39 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Wiesbaden, 11 November 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

15th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 07 November 2022 until and including 11 November 2022 a number of 5,673 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 29 July 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro)
07 November 2022 411 17.6000 7,233.60
08 November 2022 1,306 17.1160 22,353.50
09 November 2022 1,328 17.5000 23,240.00
10 November 2022 1,306 17.7849 23,227.10
11 November 2022 1,322 17.9114 23,678.85
Total 5,673 17.5803 99,733.05

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 01 August 2022 amounts to 96,259.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 11 November 2022

JDC Group AG
The Managing Board

 


11.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1485907  11.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1485907&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu JDC Group AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten