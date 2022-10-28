SMI 10'749 0.4%  SPI 13'708 0.2%  Dow 32'468 1.4%  DAX 13'200 -0.1%  Euro 0.9919 0.4%  EStoxx50 3'602 -0.1%  Gold 1'644 -1.2%  Bitcoin 20'346 1.3%  Dollar 0.9965 0.6%  Öl 96.2 -0.5% 
Top News
OMV-Aktie schnellt hoch: OMV schlägt Sonderdividende vor - Gewinne sprudeln
VW-Tochter AUDI mit weniger Umsatz
Eni-Aktie gefragt: Eni mit deutlichem Gewinnanstieg
Japans Notenbank hält weiter an ultralockerer Geldpolitik fest
Barry Callebaut-Aktie höher: Barry Callebaut lanciert aufs Minimum reduzierte Schoggi
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.ch?
Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

JDC Group Aktie [Valor: 2351305 / ISIN: DE000A0B9N37]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.10.2022 16:14:34

EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

JDC Group
17.71 CHF 2.89%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: JDC Group AG / JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052
JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information

28.10.2022 / 16:14 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Wiesbaden, 28 October 2022

JDC Group AG: Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052

Announcement in connection with the share buyback program

13th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 24 October 2022 until and including 28 October 2022 a number of 7,675 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of JDC Group AG; on 29 July 2022 JDC Group AG disclosed pursuant to art. 2 Abs. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregated volume (Euro)
24 October 2022 1,930 16.0334   30,944.50
25 October 2022 1,875 16.1567   30,293.75
26 October 2022 1,542 16.7074   25,762.85
27 October 2022 1,372 17.2451   23,660.30
28 October 2022    956 17.6477   16,871.20
Total 7,675 16.6166 127,532.60

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 01 August 2022 amounts to 83,796.

The purchase of the shares of JDC Group AG is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by JDC Group AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

The transactions in a detailed form according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EUR) no. 596/2014 (MAR) combined with art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 und para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 are published on the website www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations.

Wiesbaden, 28 October 2022

JDC Group AG
The Managing Board

 


28.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1474949  28.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1474949&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
﻿

Nachrichten zu JDC Group AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien Top/Flop

  • SMI
  • SPI
  • SLI
  • SMIM
  • DAX
  • ESTOXX
  • Dow Jones
  • S&P 500
  • NASDAQ 100
  • Nikkei 225
Holcim 44.97 3.93 %
KV
CS Group 3.95 1.93 %
K