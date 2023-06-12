Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Historisch Ausblick
12.06.2023 16:55:54

EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

IVU Traffic
14.74 CHF -28.99%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

12.06.2023 / 16:55 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 2nd Interim Announcement

 

In the period from 5 June 2023 up to and including 9 June 2023, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 4,714 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 15.9851 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 2 June 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

 

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

 

Date  Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
5 June 2023 1.160  15.9925
6 June 2023 1.235  16.0474
7 June 2023 974  16.0230
8 June 2023 500  15.9600
9 June 2023 845  15.9024
Total 4,714 15.9851

 

 

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

 

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG 2 June 2023 within the share buyback programme amounts to 5,830 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 2 June 2023 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

 

Detailed information is available on the Companys website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

 

Berlin, 12 June 2023

The Executive Board


12.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1655039  12.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1655039&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

